How this calculator calculates

This calculator calculates your estimated retirement savings total and if you will obtain enough savings to meet your spending goals during retirement. This calculator accounts for spending during retirement from the inputed retirement age to the age of 95. Totals are rounded to the nearest dollar.

A common measure of inflation in the U.S. is the Consumer Price Index (CPI). From 1925 through 2016 the CPI has a long-term average of 2.9% annually. Over the last 40 years highest CPI recorded was 13.5% in 1980. Please note that this calculator defaults to using a default 2.9% inflation rate.

Its important to remember that these calculations are hypothetical and future rates of return can’t be predicted with certainty and involve a multitude of outside factors, such as the type of investment and its risk and volatility.