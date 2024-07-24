At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

If you’ve got a home in the Sunshine State to sell, you’re probably hoping to earn top dollar. But what if it could use some work? Repairing and modernizing the house could result in a bigger profit, but there’s a plan B worth considering: Sell your house “as-is” by placing it on the Florida market in its existing condition, minus any fixes or renovations. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about selling a house as-is in Florida.

Can you sell your house as-is in Florida?

Yes, selling a house as-is is perfectly legal. It simply means putting your property on the market in its current condition, without undertaking any repairs or renovations — you don’t need to update an outdated kitchen or fix a broken furnace, even if these issues are pointed out during a home inspection.

In an as-is transaction, the buyer commits to buying the property in its current state. But that doesn’t mean you can hide anything about its condition: As-is sellers are held to the same requirements as any other seller when it comes to honestly disclosing details and problems to the buyer.

Just like in any state, if your home is part of a homeowners association, you’ll have to disclose the HOA’s fee structure, rules and financial status. In addition, Florida sellers must disclose any significant defects known to them that could impact the property’s value, including things like structural defects, property-boundary disputes, past flooding, hurricane damage or termite issues. Many sellers opt to use the disclosure form provided by Florida Realtors.

You are not required to enlist a Realtor to sell your home as-is, but doing so can be a smart move — especially if you can find someone who has experience with as-is transactions. An agent can make sure your disclosure paperwork is up-to-speed and also aid in promoting and presenting the home to buyers, helping them see past the issues to appreciate its potential. They can also help you incorporate a properly worded as-is clause into the real estate contract or purchase agreement, to protect your interests.

How much can I sell my house for as-is?

In general, sellers should expect to sell an as-is home for less money than they’d get if it were in good condition. After all, buyers know upfront that they will need to invest additional funds in repairs after purchasing the home. However, in a strong seller’s market the price gap between selling as-is and selling after renovations can be narrower, and a home’s condition may not be as important as its location in some highly sought-after areas.

The way you choose to sell can also make a difference. For example, local cash-homebuying companies typically buy homes in any condition, no matter how poor. And they close the deal with remarkable speed, so they’re a good option for those looking to sell fast with minimal hassle. However, they don’t make top-dollar offers, because they need to turn a profit on the transaction.

The best way to bring in the best price possible for your as-is home is to work with a local agent. Agents understand the ins and outs of their specific market, and will know what area buyers may and may not be willing to compromise on in both price and condition. When selling with an agent you’ll still have to pay their commission fee, though.

Alternatives

If selling as-is doesn’t seem like the right move for you, there are other options to consider:

Renovate: If you want your home to bring in the highest possible price, you can make renovations to bring it up to pristine move-in-ready condition. This will cost a pretty penny and might take a lot of time, as well, but a turnkey home will fetch a higher price than a fixer-upper.

If you want your home to bring in the highest possible price, you can make renovations to bring it up to pristine move-in-ready condition. This will cost a pretty penny and might take a lot of time, as well, but a turnkey home will fetch a higher price than a fixer-upper. Make selective repairs: Of course, you don’t have to fix everything. You might choose to make only big, important repairs — such as replacing a roof that’s near the end of its lifespan or fixing a crack in the foundation — and then leave the rest up to the buyer. This can bring you a higher price without having to shell out for a complete renovation. A pre-listing inspection can help you pinpoint the big stuff that’s worth fixing.

Of course, you don’t have to fix everything. You might choose to make only big, important repairs — such as replacing a roof that’s near the end of its lifespan or fixing a crack in the foundation — and then leave the rest up to the buyer. This can bring you a higher price without having to shell out for a complete renovation. A pre-listing inspection can help you pinpoint the big stuff that’s worth fixing. Delay the sale: If you have the necessary time and resources available, you may want to simply postpone listing your home until you can implement the necessary repairs at a pace you feel comfortable with. If you’ve accrued sufficient equity, you might be able to finance the work with a home equity loan or line of credit.

Should you sell your house as-is in Florida?

To decide, it helps to carefully weigh the advantages and disadvantages.



Pros Streamlined process: The as-is selling process is simpler and faster, with fewer concessions and less back-and-forth negotiation. The upfront acknowledgment that no repairs will be undertaken facilitates a smoother closing process.

The as-is selling process is simpler and faster, with fewer concessions and less back-and-forth negotiation. The upfront acknowledgment that no repairs will be undertaken facilitates a smoother closing process. Cost savings: Opting to sell your home as-is allows you to avoid the expenses associated with repairs and renovations.

Opting to sell your home as-is allows you to avoid the expenses associated with repairs and renovations. Cash buyers: Many cash buyers, including real estate investors and “we buy houses” companies, are eager to buy as-is properties and make quick cash offers. This can be appealing to sellers who want to unload an unloved house fast. Cons Loan-related challenges: Buyers may face obstacles in obtaining a home loan for a property in poor condition, making it more challenging to sell. The same may be true for securing a homeowners insurance policy — already a challenge in Florida overall.

Buyers may face obstacles in obtaining a home loan for a property in poor condition, making it more challenging to sell. The same may be true for securing a homeowners insurance policy — already a challenge in Florida overall. Limited prospective buyers: Most homebuyers are not looking for a project. The segment of the market willing to buy a fixer-upper is smaller compared to the broader pool of potential homebuyers.

Most homebuyers are not looking for a project. The segment of the market willing to buy a fixer-upper is smaller compared to the broader pool of potential homebuyers. Lower sale price: Opting to sell your home in less-than-great condition is likely to result in lower profits. Sellers should not expect to sell an as-is home for the same amount they could if it were in tip-top shape.

Bottom line

It’s wise to carefully consider the pros and cons of selling a home as-is, taking into account your financial goals and timeline. An as-is sale can streamline the process, but it can also lead to a lower selling price. A local real estate agent who knows your Florida market well can help you decide whether making repairs will be worth the investment — but if you just want to get rid of the house as quickly and easily as possible, a cash-homebuying company can be a good way to go.

