New year, new you: Your 12 month credit repair challenge

A new year means a fresh start, and there’s no better time to take charge of your credit. Whether you’re hoping to qualify for a better mortgage, get a lower interest rate or simply feel more confident about your finances, a higher credit score can make a big difference.

Tackling your credit might feel overwhelming, but don’t worry. This 12-month challenge breaks it down into manageable steps, helping you build better credit habits and see real progress by the end of the year.

January: Establish your baseline and set clear goals

The first step to improving your credit is knowing where you stand. Start by pulling your free credit reports from all three bureaus — Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. You can do this for free by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com. Your credit report gives you a detailed view of your credit history but doesn’t include your credit score.

Many banks and credit card issuers offer free access to your FICO or VantageScore as part of their online services. You may also access your score through free online tools or purchase your FICO score directly from MyFICO.com.

Review your credit report and score side by side. Look for anything that stands out, such as late payments, high balances or errors that might drag your score down. Then, set specific, measurable goals based on what you find. For example, you might aim to raise your score by 50 points or pay off a specific credit card balance by mid-year.

Quick tip: Tracking your score and progress through a credit monitoring service or bank tool may help you stay motivated.

February: Create (or update) your monthly budget

Now that you know where you stand, it’s time to get your finances in order.

Start by listing your income and all your expenses. Look for areas where you can cut back — subscriptions you don’t use, meals out or impulse buys — and reallocate those funds toward your debt. Your goal is to free up cash so you can stay on top of your bills and pay down balances faster.

Quick tip: Use a budgeting app or create a spreadsheet to track your spending and keep your plan on track.

March: Analyze your debt and create a repayment strategy

It’s time to face your debt head-on. Gather all the details about your accounts: balances, interest rates, minimum payments and due dates. This will give you a clear picture of what you’re working with and help you prioritize.

From here, choose a debt repayment strategy that works for you. Consider these two options:

Avalanche method : Pay off debts with the highest interest rate first to save money on interest payments.

: Pay off debts with the highest interest rate first to save money on interest payments. Snowball method: Pay off the smallest balances first to build momentum and stay motivated.

Commit to sticking with the strategy and consistently making your planned payments each month.

Quick tip: Organize your debts in a simple spreadsheet or use a debt management app to track balances, interest rates and due dates. Seeing everything in one place makes it easier to prioritize payments and stay on top of your plan.

April: Begin negotiating with your creditors

This month is all about making your debt more manageable. If you have overdue accounts, contact creditors or collection agencies to ask about payment plans or debt settlements. Be polite, clear and confident about what you can realistically afford. Always get any agreements in writing to avoid misunderstandings.

If your accounts are in good standing, consider calling your credit card issuers to request lower interest rates. This doesn’t always work, but when it does, it can reduce how much you pay over time and free up extra funds for paying down balances faster.

Quick tip: Write down a script or key points before you call creditors or lenders to help you stay calm and focused during the conversation.

May: Review your credit report and dispute errors or inaccuracies

Errors on your credit report could be unnecessarily dragging down your credit score. Common issues include outdated account statuses, duplicate entries or accounts you don’t recognize. If you haven’t reviewed your credit report since January, request updated copies to ensure you’re working with the latest information. Once you’ve identified errors, file disputes with the credit bureaus online or by mail.

Disputing errors can take time, so be patient and thorough. The credit bureau has 30 days to investigate your claim, and you’ll need to provide supporting documents, such as statements or receipts, to strengthen your case.

Quick tip: Keep a record of all correspondence and check back regularly to ensure the errors are corrected. Following up can make all the difference in getting results.

June: Automate your financial habits

Now that you’ve been working on paying down debt and staying on track, it’s time to build systems that make your progress automatic. Start by automating payments for all your accounts — credit cards, loans, utilities and anything else with a due date. This helps ensure you never miss a payment, protecting your credit score and saving you from late fees.

If you’re already automating minimum payments, set up additional payments toward your highest-priority debts. Making multiple payments per month may help you reduce balances faster.

Quick tip: Set recurring reminders to review your financial accounts and payment setups every few months. This ensures your automation is still aligned with your goals and helps you catch any potential issues before they escalate.

July: Conduct a mid-year check-in

By now, the year is halfway done, and it’s time to evaluate how far you’ve come. Pull a fresh credit report and your credit score, then compare them to where you started in January. Look for progress: Are your balances lower? Have any negative marks been resolved? Does your credit score show that your efforts are paying off?

Use this check-in to adjust your strategy if needed. If you’re ahead of schedule, consider accelerating debt repayment or tackling additional goals. If progress has stalled, revisit your budget or repayment plan to identify obstacles.

Quick tip: During your check-in, focus on one new actionable goal. For example, decide to bring a specific credit card’s utilization rate below 20 percent or settle an old account. A focused tweak can keep the momentum going.

August: Focus on reducing credit utilization

Your credit utilization ratio — how much credit you’re using compared to your total available credit — is one of the biggest factors in your credit score. This month, work on getting your total utilization below 30 percent, and ideally closer to 10 percent, to maximize your score.

Tackle high-balance cards first. If possible, make extra payments to bring those balances down. You can also ask your credit card issuers for credit line increases. Just be sure not to add new charges, or you’ll offset the benefits.

Quick tip: If you’re tight on cash, pay your balances before your billing cycle closes instead of just before the due date. This ensures lower balances are reported to the credit bureaus.

September: Strategically diversify your credit mix

A diverse mix of credit accounts — such as credit cards, installment loans and mortgages — could strengthen your credit score. If you only have one or two types of accounts, consider adding variety this month. Some options to consider may include:

Secured credit card : Often used for those rebuilding credit, this is a good way to show you can handle an account responsibly.

: Often used for those rebuilding credit, this is a good way to show you can handle an account responsibly. Credit-builder loan : This helps establish a positive payment history while allowing you to save in the process.

: This helps establish a positive payment history while allowing you to save in the process. Authorized user: A trusted friend or family member can add you to their credit account to help boost your score.

Caution: If you’re planning a big financial step, like applying for a mortgage, think twice before opening new accounts. New credit inquiries can temporarily lower your credit score, and lenders might view additional accounts as increased risk.

Quick tip: If you don’t need new credit accounts, focus on managing what you already have. Continue paying down balances and lowering your credit utilization.

October: Plan ahead for holiday spending

The holidays are right around the corner, and it’s easy for seasonal expenses to derail your progress. This month, create a realistic holiday budget. List expected costs like gifts, travel and events, and set spending limits for each category.

If you haven’t already, start putting aside money for these expenses to avoid relying on credit cards. If you do make purchases with credit cards, commit to paying them in full immediately. Set a goal to enjoy the holidays without increasing your balances or adding unnecessary financial stress.

Quick tip: Use a prepaid debit card or a separate savings account for holiday expenses to make it easier to stick to your budget.

November: Conduct a year-end review

With the year nearing its end, it’s time to take stock again. Pull a new credit report and review your progress since July. Check for any lingering issues, such as incorrect balances or unresolved disputes, and follow up if needed.

Use this month to make a final push on your outstanding goals. Bring your credit utilization as low as possible and pay off any small lingering balances.

Quick tip: As you review your credit report, look for accounts with high interest rates. Consider consolidating or transferring these balances to reduce costs and speed up repayment.

December: Reflect on your progress and plan for the future

You’ve worked hard all year, and now it’s time to celebrate your progress. Take a moment to review how far you’ve come — from the changes in your credit score to the habits you’ve built along the way. Whether you’ve hit every goal or just made steady improvement, consistency is the real win.

As you reflect, think about how you can carry these habits forward. Set new goals for the upcoming year, such as continuing to lower your utilization, saving for a large purchase or building a stronger emergency fund. Sustaining the progress you’ve made is key to long-term financial health.

Quick tip: Use the momentum from this year to tackle bigger financial goals. For example, focus on saving for a down payment, increasing your retirement contributions or paying off a specific loan.

The bottom line

Improving your credit takes time, but with steady effort, you’ll build habits that will serve you well beyond this year. By focusing on key areas like paying on time, reducing balances and keeping your accounts in good standing, you’ll lay the groundwork for long-term financial health. Keep refining your habits and setting new financial goals, and you’ll continue to see improvements in your credit — and your confidence.