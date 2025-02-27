Key takeaways Bilt has a Rent Day with special offers and promotions on the first of each month.

For March 2025’s Rent Day, Bilt members can enjoy a point transfer bonus with Hilton Honors of up to 200 percent based on their membership level.

Bilt cardholders can also earn double the points on non-rent purchases (up to 1,000 points) and participate in other exclusive experiences and perks.

Each month on Rent Day, Bilt delivers a new set of bonus opportunities for Bilt Mastercard® cardholders and members. Offers range from earning bonus points to exclusive experiences just for members.

In celebration of March Rent Day, Bilt Rewards members can enjoy a point transfer bonus with Hilton Honors. Members can also drop by the new Bilt Neighborhood Cafe in NYC to celebrate Rent Day with a complimentary cup of black coffee and a mini cinnamon roll from Chloe.

Other March Rent Day perks include neighborhood dining and comedy experiences, SoulCycle rides, complimentary Rumble Boxing classes and — new for this month — exercise classes at Barry’s. As always, Bilt members can also win a free month’s worth of rent when they play the Rent Free game show.

Credit Card With Star Icon Keep in mind These offers are part of Bilt’s Rent Day series, an ongoing program that offers a daylong promotion on the first of each month. On this day, Bilt cardholders can earn double the points on non-rent purchases (up to 1,000 points), plus other perks.

Details about Bilt’s March Rent Day offers

March’s featured Rent Day benefits include a status-based point transfer bonus with Hilton Honors and a private dining experience at some of San Francisco’s top restaurants.

Bilt is also continuing to celebrate the opening of its New York City cafe with free coffee, mini cinnamon rolls from Chloe and a restocked supply of limited-edition merchandise for purchase.

As always, you can take advantage of exclusive neighborhood dining experiences, pick up tickets to a comedy show at your favorite local joint, book a complimentary exercise class and get the chance to win a free month of rent when you play the Rent Free game show. This month’s special guest is The Points Guy founder, Brian Kelly.

Hilton Honors transfer bonus

This month, Bilt members can transfer Bilt points to Hilton Honors and receive a transfer bonus based on their Bilt status.

Those points can then be used to book stays at any of Hilton’s 24 hotel brands — such as Hampton by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and more. Combined, these brands include over 8,000 properties around the world. Hilton Honors points can also be redeemed for Lyft rides, special experiences, shopping, rental cars and more.

Here’s how the transfer bonus breaks down by membership level:

Bilt Platinum, Gold and Silver members: 200 percent bonus

Bilt Blue members: 150 percent bonus

To get the bonus, Bilt members must link their Hilton Honors account to Bilt. The transfer bonus window runs from Mar. 1, 2025 at midnight ET through 11:59 p.m. PT the same day. Bilt points must be transferred in increments of 1,000, and Bilt Blue members must transfer at least 2,000 points to qualify. Terms apply.

Private dining experience

In collaboration with OpenTable, Bilt is offering members the chance to enjoy a private dining experience at some of the most sought after restaurants in the U.S. This month, Bilt members can reserve a table in the private dining rooms of San Francisco’s most popular restaurants.

Reservations opened Feb. 26 by status level and are available on a first-come, first-served basis using Bilt points or an eligible card linked to the member’s Bilt account. Redemptions start at 5,000 Bilt points or $75.

Bilt Neighborhood Cafe and merchandise

As part of March Rent Day, when you drop by Bilt’s neighborhood cafe in New York City, you can enjoy a complimentary black coffee and a mini cinnamon roll from Chloe. This offer is good from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mar. 1 for the first 1,000 members through the door. Simply show your membership in the Bilt app when you arrive.

Additionally, Bilt members can celebrate the cafe’s opening with limited-edition apparel and housewares. These items have been restocked and will be available for purchase at both the cafe and in the Bilt app on Mar. 1 at 9 a.m. ET (while supplies last). The Bilt Neighborhood Cafe Collection includes premium branded sweatshirts, hand-crafted coffee mugs and more.

As a reminder, the new Bilt Neighborhood Cafe is located at 31 Bond Street in New York’s NoHo neighborhood.

Ongoing Rent Day benefits

Rent Free game show

Play Bilt’s Rent Free game show within the Bilt app for a chance to win free rent. To enter the drawing, participants must correctly guess three of the most common responses to the game’s questions. Here’s what you can win:

The top 10 players win a free rent payment (up to $2,500).

The next 100 highest-ranking players receive 1,000 Bilt points.

The next 500 highest-ranking players receive 100 Bilt points.

This month’s special guest is Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy. In addition to playing the Rent Free game show, Bilt members can also use their Bilt points to snag a signed copy of Kelly’s new book “How to Win at Travel.”

To play the Rent Free game show, simply submit your guesses now through Mar. 1 at 3 p.m. ET. The episode airs at 4 p.m. on Mar. 1.

Rent Day fitness experiences

Bilt Members can book complimentary classes at participating SoulCycle, Rumble Boxing and — new for March Rent Day — Barry’s locations. These seats are first-come, first-served, and bookings opened by status level beginning Feb. 26 at 10:50 a.m. EST. Even better, one lucky SoulCycle rider will win a free month of rent (up to $2,500) just for participating.

Note that you will be charged a $30 fee if you don’t attend and fail to cancel before 5 p.m. local time on the night before the class (Rumble Boxing and Barry’s classes are not cancelable). You will also be prohibited from booking future SoulCycle, Rumble Boxing or Barry’s classes on Rent Day.

Exclusive dining and comedy experiences

For Bilt’s March Rent Day, Bilt members can enjoy exclusive dining and comedy experiences at some of their favorite neighborhood spots in these select cities:

Arlington, Virginia

Atlanta

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York

Phoenix

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Reservations opened Feb. 26 by status level and are available on a first-come, first-served basis using Bilt points or an eligible card linked to the member’s Bilt account.

For March Rent Day, neighborhood dining redemptions start at 2,500 Bilt points each or $40 per person. Redemptions for the comedy experiences start at 5,000 Bilt points or $75 per person. These reservations tend to book quickly, so act fast if you’re interested. Remember, all sales are final.

Double credit card rewards

Renters can earn more rewards with Bilt’s rewards credit card on the first of the month. Bilt Mastercard cardholders earn double the points on non-rent purchases made with the card for up to 1,000 bonus points, including:

6X points on dining (normally 3X points)

4X points on travel (normally 2X points)

2X points on other purchases, excluding rent (normally 1X points)

This offer starts at midnight Eastern on Mar. 1 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PT. As a reminder, to earn points you need to use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times per month.

Remember, though, Bilt points are only worth about 0.55 cents each when redeemed for rent. Therefore, 1,000 points equals $5.50 toward rent. Other Bilt redemption options, in particular using Bilt’s transfer partners, will provide better value. According to Bankrate’s valuations , Bilt points are worth about 2.1 cents each when transferred to a high-value travel partner.

Travel transfer partners

As an ongoing benefit, Bilt members can transfer their Bilt rewards points to a number of different travel partners. Bilt points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to most partners, making Bilt rewards a solid travel rewards card currency to have. Transfer partners include:

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

Avianca Lifemiles

British Airways Executive Club

United Airlines MileagePlus

Accor Live Limitless — ALL

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy

World of Hyatt

The bottom line

Although the Bilt card is a solid rewards card for the right person — someone who pays rent with the card and maximizes extra offers and rewards opportunities — it’s certainly not the best rewards card for everyone. Be sure to do your homework before choosing a card to make sure it’s right for you.