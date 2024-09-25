Majority of rates fall - Mortgage rates for September 25, 2024

Mortgage interest rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. The average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM loans declined, while rates for jumbo mortgages rose.

Rates accurate as of September 25, 2024.

Rates accurate as of September 25, 2024.

Market mortgage rates fluctuate as the economy evolves, new data comes in and lenders decide how much risk they’re willing to tolerate on a given day.

That includes Federal Reserve decisions. In mid-September, the central bank cut interest rates by a half-point, the first such move since the pandemic. The Fed projected that another rate cut might still come this year, depending on economic data.

Mortgage rates have continued their fall into September, dropping below 6.5 percent as of Sept. 11. Slower inflation and weaker jobs numbers make it almost certain the Fed will cut rates at its next meeting on Sept. 18.

The Fed doesn’t outright determine fixed mortgage rates, but its decisions matter. Mortgages tend to increase or decrease with the 10-year Treasury yield, the effective yield rate on 10-year Treasury notes. The 10-year yield rises when there’s less demand for notes — and this tends to happen when investors feel confident in the economy, including monetary policy.

Still, the Fed, inflation and yields shouldn’t necessarily drive your decision to buy or sell a home. There’s no surefire way to time the housing market, either. If you’re financially ready to move, check mortgage rates regularly to help find the lowest-cost lender.

30-year mortgage rate moves lower, -0.06%

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.18 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 25th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.43 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $611.17 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $3.90 from last week.

Use Bankrate’s mortgage rate calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. Our tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of your loan.

15-year mortgage rate moves down, -0.10%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.50 percent, down 10 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $817 per $100,000 borrowed.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage drops, -0.01%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.77 percent, sliding 1 basis point over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.77 percent would cost about $585 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.

Jumbo mortgage trends upward, +0.04%

The average jumbo mortgage rate today is 6.34 percent, an increase of 4 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was greater than 6.34 at 6.53 percent.

At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay a combined $621.58 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $2.61 higher.

30-year fixed-rate refinance slides, -0.12%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.16 percent, down 12 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.42 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $609.88 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $7.79 lower, compared with last week.

When will mortgage rates go down?

With the Fed now cutting rates, mortgage rates could continue to fall some through the end of 2024 and into 2025.

“The Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point right out of the gate and the Summary of Economic Projections saw expectations of higher unemployment and lower inflation than was forecast just three months ago. This will sustain the downward momentum in mortgage rates,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

Lower rates have already prompted some homeowners to refinance, but more could be making the choice to refi if rates drop further. Nearly 3 million outstanding mortgages have a rate at or above 6.75 percent, according to a CoreLogic. If rates fall more, refinancing could become more viable for these borrowers.

“The time to start thinking about it is when you can shave one-half to three-quarters of a percentage point off your rate,” McBride says.

For purchase loans, many are still holding out for lower rates, according to Bankrate’s Mortgage Rates Survey, which found that 47 percent of homeowners would need rates under 5 percent to feel comfortable buying a home in 2024.

