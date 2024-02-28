Rates stay the same | Current mortgage rates, February 28th, 2024

Average mortgage rates were unmoved from a week ago, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans each held steady.

While it’s expected that rates will gradually come down this year, the path might not be smooth.

“Mortgage rates will be bouncy week-to-week but will most likely settle towards 6 percent by the year end,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

At its Jan. 31 meeting, the Federal Reserve announced it would hold off changing rates and affirmed its plan to slash rates this year. Rate changes affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates last updated February 28, 2024.

These rates are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates listed on-site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year mortgage holds firm

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 7.15 percent, unchanged over the last week. Last month on the 28th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.97 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $675.41 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.

Traditional lending practices defer to the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage as the go-to for most borrowers buying a home because it allows the borrower to spread mortgage payments out over 30 years, keeping their monthly payment lower.

15-year fixed mortgage rate flat for the week

The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.71 percent, unchanged from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $883 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM rate stays put

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.48 percent, unchanged from a week ago.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for people who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be considerably higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.48 percent would cost about $631 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage interest rate holds firm

The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 7.13 percent, unchanged since the same time last week. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was lower at 7.00 percent.

At today's average rate, you'll pay a combined $674.06 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance rate stays put

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.16 percent, unchanged since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.08 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $676.08 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

With inflation still above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the job market holding strong, the Fed isn’t likely to cut rates at its March meeting.

“The Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first half of this year, in my view,” says Yun, “but rate cuts of three, four or even five rounds will be possible in the second half of the year as rent measures will be much more well-behaved.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What these rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.