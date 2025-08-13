Majority of rates fall: Is it time to buy? - Current mortgage and refinance rates for August 13, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans each declined, while rates for ARM loans rose.
Persistent inflation led the Federal Reserve to hold off changing its key interest rate in July, but new job numbers showing slowing employment could lead to a cut at the central bank's next meeting in September. The weaker-than-expected employment report sent the 10-year Treasury lower, bringing down 30-year mortgage rates.
“The ongoing uncertainty about looming tariffs has been like waiting for another economic shoe to drop," says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. "But, is that other shoe going to be a steel-toed work boot, a beach flip-flop or something in between? We should get some clarity on that between now and the Fed’s September meeting with updated inflation data, including two CPI releases, and two more monthly employment reports. The tariff timetable is ever-evolving, so uncertainty could continue to prevail into the fall.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.66%
|6.68%
|-0.02%
|15-year fixed
|5.86%
|5.90%
|-0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|5.87%
|5.78%
|+0.09%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.65%
|6.69%
|-0.04%
Rates accurate as of August 13, 2025.
These rates are averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates displayed across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Wednesday, August 13th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year fixed-rate mortgage declines
0.02%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.66 percent, down 2 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 13th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.78 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $642.63 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $1.32 lower.
Traditional lending practices defer to the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage as the go-to for most borrowers as it allows the borrower to scatter mortgage payments out over 30 years, keeping their monthly payment lower.
15-year mortgage rate moves lower
0.04%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.86 percent, down 4 basis points over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $836 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate trends higher
0.09%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 5.87 percent, up 9 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.87 percent would cost about $591 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage rate drops
0.04%
The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 6.65 percent, down 4 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was above that at 6.77 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay $641.96 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $2.65 lower.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate dips
0.06%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.77 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.83 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $649.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $3.99 than it would have been last week.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate's Mortgage Rate Variability Index has been largely stable these past few weeks, indicating less variation in lenders' rate offers and more alignment in our future-looking expert rate predictions.
We update this index on Mondays, so keep an eye on it. The higher the reading, the more variation you could find when shopping for a mortgage rate, and potentially the more opportunity for a better deal.
How do today’s mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today’s mortgage rates are lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. Thirty-year fixed rates ran mostly lower than that average in 2024, too, and appear to stay on a similar path for now.
Learn more: Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
Should you wait to buy a home?
Ultimately, the answer depends on your budget and needs. There have been some positive signs for buyers recently, including lower mortgage rates and more housing inventory to shop — about 30 percent more listings on the market in June 2025 compared to last year, according to realtor.com.
Bottom line: If you’re financially ready and can afford a home, buying now would allow you to build equity sooner, and potentially avoid facing even more expensive options down the line if home prices keep rising.
Learn more: Should I buy a house now, or wait?
How to get a lower mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are a few tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you might be eligible for a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a 780 score or higher.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate but think rates might rise before you find a home, it might make sense to lock in your offer or inquire about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given the unpredictable nature of the mortgage market, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home.
Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks, but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders offer 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension, and potentially pay a fee.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including if there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.