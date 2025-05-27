Majority of rates increase - Current mortgage and refinance rates for May 27, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly up compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and ARMs ticked up, while rates for jumbo loans decreased.
While the Fed decided to hold its benchmark rate steady at its last meeting, home prices are still climbing, making affordability tougher for buyers. In April 2025, the median existing-home sale price rose to $414,000, the 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.
“At the macro level, we are still in a mild seller’s market,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), said in a statement. “But with the highest inventory levels in nearly five years, consumers are in a better situation to negotiate for better deals.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|7.02%
|6.96%
|+0.06%
|15-year fixed
|6.19%
|6.15%
|+0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|6.28%
|6.16%
|+0.12%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.02%
|7.03%
|-0.01%
Rates accurate as of May 27, 2025.
The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates listed across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate goes up
0.06%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 7.02 percent, up 6 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 27th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.82 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $666.65 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $4.03 per $100,000 compared to last week.
15-year mortgage rate moves up
0.04%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.19 percent, up 4 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $854 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage increases
0.12%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.28 percent, climbing 12 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.28 percent would cost about $618 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate slides
0.01%
The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 7.02 percent, down 1 basis point over the last seven days. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was lower at 6.86 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $666.65 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $0.67 over what it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance moves up
0.05%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.95 percent, up 5 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.80 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $661.95 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $3.35 compared with last week.
Will mortgage rates fall again?
For now, expect rates to stay in a narrow range for most of 2025, say experts polled by Bankrate, as economic uncertainty continues. Although the Fed doesn’t directly set mortgage rates, its decisions tie back to this measure. That being said, small shifts in the economy could create pockets of opportunity, particularly for homebuyers.
“Home sales have been at 75 percent of normal or pre-pandemic activity for the past three years, even with seven million jobs added to the economy,” Yun said. “Pent-up housing demand continues to grow, though not realized. Any meaningful decline in mortgage rates will help release this demand.”
Is now a good time to buy?
Mortgage rates are slightly down from this time last year, which could make it a more appealing time to buy. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment. Buying a home is often a show of confidence in your financial future.
If you’re prepared to buy a home and want to — our recent survey found that homeownership is still a key part of the American Dream for many — consider your timeline and job and income stability. The general rule of thumb is to stay in the home you buy for at least five years.
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. It can be challenging to pinpoint exactly when to apply for a new loan, however.
The economy, including inflation and unemployment figures, could hold some clues as to timing, says Rick Sharga, founder and CEO of CJ Patrick Company. Sharga recently wrote about the 4 trends to watch when determining when to refinance.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
