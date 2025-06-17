Most rates increase as Fed meets this week | Mortgage and refinance rates for June 17, 2025
Mortgage rates were mostly up versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs, and jumbo loans moved higher, while 15-year fixed mortgage rates decreased.
Mortgage rates move as the economy and other factors shift, including inflation. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a minimal uptick in May, with shelter and food costs the primary drivers. This comes as the Federal Reserve meets this week — but don’t expect policymakers to cut rates, says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
“If shelter inflation were to ease to 2 percent or even 3 percent, overall inflation would already be at a comfort point for the Federal Reserve,” Yun said in a recent statement. “The Fed will remain on pause until inflation is fully contained at or below 2 percent. It has cited uncertainty regarding the tariff impact to monitor how prices play out in the coming months.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.93%
|6.90%
|+0.03%
|15-year fixed
|6.10%
|6.11%
|-0.01%
|5/1 ARM
|6.26%
|6.16%
|+0.10%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.97%
|6.93%
|+0.04%
Rates as of June 17, 2025.
The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates displayed across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate increases
0.03%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.93 percent, an increase of 3 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.92 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $660.61 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $2.01 from what it would have been last week.
Learn more about 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and compare to a variety of other loan types.
15-year mortgage rate slides
0.01%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.10 percent, down 1 basis point over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $849 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage climbs
0.10%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.26 percent, rising 10 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.26 percent would cost about $616 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Current jumbo mortgage rate increases
0.04%
The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.97 percent, an increase of 4 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 17th, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lesser at 6.97 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $663.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $2.68 from what it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance drops
0.08%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.89 percent, down 8 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.90 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $657.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $5.36 than it would have been last week.
When will mortgage rates go down?
It’s hard to say. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment, and those are still concerns as the Fed meets this week. Typically, when the economy slows, mortgage rates retreat.
Learn more: What happens to mortgage rates in a recession?
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
How do today’s mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today’s mortgage rates aren’t far off from 7.2 percent, more or less the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. In fact, 30-year fixed rates ran mostly lower than that average in 2024, and appear to stay on a similar path for now. See how mortgage rates and mortgage payments have changed since the 1970s.
Should you refinance your mortgage this year?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.