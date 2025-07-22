Most rates increase: How long will rates stay here? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates for July 22, 2025
Mortgage interest rates were mostly up compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and ARMs increased, while rates for jumbo mortgages decreased.
Mortgage rates recently rose to their highest level in four weeks, thanks in part to higher inflation. The Consumer Price Index increased 2.7 percent year-over-year in June, more than in May, as tariffs start to take effect.
That climb makes it more likely the Federal Reserve will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged when policymakers meet this month. The Fed doesn’t determine mortgage rates, but its decisions have broad-reaching effects, including on borrowing costs.
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.85%
|6.80%
|+0.05%
|15-year fixed
|6.07%
|6.00%
|+0.07%
|5/1 ARM
|6.03%
|6.01%
|+0.02%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.86%
|6.91%
|-0.05%
Rates accurate as of July 22, 2025.
These rates are marketplace averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates displayed within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate trends higher
0.05%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.85 percent, an increase of 5 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.82 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $655.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $3.33 higher compared with last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.07%
The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.07 percent, up 7 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $848 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM trends upward
0.02%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.03 percent, ticking up 2 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.03 percent would cost about $601 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage interest rate moves lower
0.05%
The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 6.86 percent, a decrease of 5 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate was below that at 6.83 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay $655.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $3.34 lower.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance increases
0.07%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.89 percent, up 7 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.83 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $657.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $4.67 compared with last week.
Will mortgage rates fall again?
It’s possible. Some mortgage rate forecasts expect 30-year rates to gradually fall, while others foresee rates remaining more or less where they are now. Thirty-year rates have stayed within a range of 6.5 to 7.1 percent since October.
Even if rates come down, many homeowners plan to stay put this year, according to Bankrate’s recent Mortgage Rates Sentiment Survey. Regardless of rate movement, 51 percent of homeowners say they wouldn’t be comfortable buying a home in 2025. That sentiment was shared by 54 percent of homeowners who say they wouldn’t be comfortable selling.
How to get a lower mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are a few tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you might be eligible for a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a 780 score or higher.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate but think rates might rise before you find a home, it might make sense to lock in your offer or inquire about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
You also don't necessarily need a significantly lower rate to see savings. It's important to understand what rate you qualify for and do the math for your unique situation.
More on current mortgage rates
