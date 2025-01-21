Majority of rates increase - Today's mortgage and refinance rates, January 21, 2025
Mortgage rate trends
National mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and ARMs increased, while rates for jumbo loans stayed the same.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|7.11%
|7.10%
|+0.01%
|15-year fixed
|6.41%
|6.39%
|+0.02%
|5/1 ARM
|6.87%
|6.58%
|+0.29%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.21%
|7.21%
|FLAT
Rates accurate as of January 21, 2025.
The rates listed above are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Several factors move mortgage rates, some more impactful than others. The Federal Reserve capped off 2024 with a third rate cut, yet mortgage rates have only climbed. The next Fed announcement comes Jan. 29.
Thirty-year mortgage rates tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield, which shifts continuously alongside the economy and the forces that shape it.
More recently, rates have been driven by factors like inflation, a changing White House and geopolitical developments abroad. According to Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, the latest core inflation readings could damper rising bond yields and mortgage rates in the short term.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year fixed-rate mortgage rises
0.01%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.11 percent, an increase of 1 basis point over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 7.00 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $672.71 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $0.68 over what you would have paid last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.02%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.41 percent, up 2 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $866 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate moves up
0.29%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.87 percent, climbing 29 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.87 percent would cost about $657 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage interest rate flat for the week
FLAT
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 7.21 percent, unchanged over the last week. Last month on the 21st, the average rate was lesser at 7.01 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay a combined $679.47 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate climbs
0.02%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.10 percent, up 2 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.02 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $672.03 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $1.35 higher.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
Mortgage rates aren’t as high now as they were earlier in 2024, but they’re nowhere near as low as they were in the pandemic years. The average 30-year fixed rate was 7.19 percent as of Jan. 15, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders.
For now, experts anticipate more of the same in 2025.
“The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will spend most of the year in the 6s, with a short-lived spike above 7 percent, but never getting below 6 percent,” said Greg McBride in his 2025 forecast.
Should you refinance your mortgage in 2025?
It depends. There are many reasons to refinance a mortgage, chief among them obtaining a lower rate.
Eighty-four percent of collective mortgage debt is priced at 6 percent or below, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. If current forecasts bear out and rates stay within the 6 percent range, most mortgage holders won’t get a lower rate by refinancing.
Still, even a little rate movement to the downside could prompt you to swap your loan. When 30-year rates dipped into the low 6s in the fall, over 300,000 borrowers refinanced, with nearly 150,000 of those being rate-and-term refinances, according to data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.