Majority of rates increase - Today's mortgage rates for February 6th, 2024

Mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to rate data compiled by Bankrate. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans moved higher, while 5/1 ARM rates fell.

Mortgage rates could gradually come down this year, according to Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. Mortgage rates cooled at the tail end of 2023 with the Federal Reserve pausing its campaign of rate hikes to tame inflation. At its Jan. 31 meeting, the central bank announced it would hold off changing rates and affirmed its plan to slash rates this year. Rate hikes and cuts affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says McBride. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates last updated February 6, 2024.

Rates last updated February 6, 2024.

30-year mortgage rate rises, +0.15%

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.11 percent, up 15 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 6th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was unchanged, at 7.11 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $672.71 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $10.09 from what it would have been last week.

15-year mortgage rate increases, +0.05%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.55 percent, up 5 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $874 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little tougher to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage retreats, -0.01%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.11 percent, down 1 basis point over the last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for people who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.11 percent would cost about $607 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage rate goes up, +0.21%

The current average rate you'll pay for jumbo mortgages is 7.19 percent, an increase of 21 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was below that at 7.16 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $678.11 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $14.15 over what you would have paid last week.

Refinance rates

Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate rises, +0.06%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.21 percent, up 6 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.29 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $679.47 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $4.06 higher compared with last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

At its meeting concluding Jan. 31, the Federal Reserve announced it was maintaining its current rate due to a resilient economy and strong jobs numbers. Policymakers also signaled the potential for three rate cuts in 2024.

“Inflation is coming down faster than has been expected but that will need to be sustained before the Fed feels comfortable cutting short-term interest rates,” says McBride. “Easing inflation pressures will help mortgage rates now, no waiting.”

Still, don’t expect rates to change drastically anytime soon.

Still, don't count on mortgage rates plummeting in the near future.

“The budget deficit remains high, and the various inflation metrics remain above the comfort level,” says Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist with the National Association of Realtors. “That means the mortgage rates will likely be in the 6 percent to 7 percent range for most of the year.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves. These broader factors influence overall rate movement. Your rate might be higher or lower than what trends show, depending on your credit score and other factors.

What current rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

