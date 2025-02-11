Rates go down | Current mortgage and refinance rates for February 11, 2025
Mortgage rate trends
30 year fixed
15 year fixed
5/1 ARM
30 year fixed jumbo
National mortgage rates fell across all terms from a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all dropped.
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.94%
|6.99%
|-0.05%
|15-year fixed
|6.23%
|6.25%
|-0.02%
|5/1 ARM
|6.31%
|6.36%
|-0.05%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.06%
|7.10%
|-0.04%
Rates accurate as of February 11, 2025.
The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, February 11th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Several factors move mortgage rates, some more impactful than others. The Federal Reserve has shifted from cutting rates to holding off for now, and the latest jobs report for January was a mixed bag.
“With inflation still above target, and no appreciable signs of weakening in the job market, MBA’s forecast is that the Fed will make at most one more cut this cycle,” says Mike Fratantoni, senior vice president and chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Keep in mind the Fed doesn’t delegate fixed mortgage rates. Those tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield, which shifts up or down depending on investors’ tolerance for risk. The new administration and further tensions in the Middle East could send bond yields lower for the time being.
“No one knows what President Trump will do next, so there is likely a flight to safety going on,” says Joel Naroff, president and chief economist of Naroff Economic Advisors.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves lower
0.05%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.94 percent, a decrease of 5 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.11 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $661.28 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $3.35 from what it would have been last week.
There are various benefits to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage to purchase a new home, including predictable mortgage payments.
15-year mortgage rate eases
0.02%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.23 percent, down 2 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $856 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate moves down
0.05%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.31 percent, ticking down 5 basis points over the last 7 days.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.31 percent would cost about $620 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Current jumbo mortgage rate moves down
0.04%
The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 7.06 percent, down 4 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was higher at 7.11 percent.
At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $669.34 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $2.69 than it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate slides
0.04%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.91 percent, down 4 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.13 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $659.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $2.68 from last week.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
Mortgage rates aren’t as high now as they were for much of 2024 and 2023, but they’re still nowhere near as low as they were in the pandemic years. The average 30-year fixed rate was 7.02 percent as of Feb. 5, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders.
“Prospective homebuyers should keep an eye on inflation, more so than the Fed, as a decline in inflation is a necessary precursor to Treasury yields and mortgage rates moving lower,” McBride says.
While rates this year might not go down as much as hoped, there is at least one lower-rate trend sticking around: rate buydowns, particularly on newly-built homes.
“Home builders have added more new homes last year and continue to offer rate buydowns on new construction,” says Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic.
Should you refinance your mortgage in 2025?
It depends. There are many reasons to refinance a mortgage, chief among them obtaining a lower rate.
Eighty-four percent of collective mortgage debt is priced at 6 percent or below, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. If current forecasts bear out and rates stay within the 6 percent range, most mortgage holders won’t get a lower rate by refinancing.
Still, even a little rate movement to the downside could prompt you to swap your loan. When 30-year rates dipped into the low 6s in the fall, over 300,000 borrowers refinanced, with nearly 150,000 of those being rate-and-term refinances, according to data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
