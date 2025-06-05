Most rates fall: Is now the right time to buy? | Mortgage and refinance rates for June 5, 2025
National mortgage rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages declined, while rates for adjustable rate mortgages remained the same.
The story hasn’t changed much for homebuyers, with the median national existing-home price at $414,000 in April, a new record for that month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). At the same time, 30-year mortgage rates remain around 7 percent.
"Pent-up housing demand continues to grow, though not realized,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR. “Any meaningful decline in mortgage rates will help release this demand."
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.90%
|6.99%
|-0.09%
|15-year fixed
|6.09%
|6.14%
|-0.05%
|5/1 ARM
|6.19%
|6.19%
|FLAT
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.86%
|6.95%
|-0.09%
Rates as of June 5, 2025.
The rates listed above are marketplace averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Thursday, June 5th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate eases
0.09%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.90 percent, a decrease of 9 basis points over the last seven days. Last month on the 5th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.83 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $658.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $6.03 than it would have been last week.
The popular 30-year mortgage has a number of advantages:
- Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter term, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers lower, more affordable payments spread over time.
- Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can still change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.
- Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amountor a more expensive home.
- Flexibility: Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.
15-year mortgage rate slides
0.05%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.09 percent, down 5 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $849 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate flat for the week
FLAT
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.19 percent, unchanged since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.19 percent would cost about $612 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage rate trends down
0.09%
The current average rate you'll pay for jumbo mortgages is 6.86 percent, down 9 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 5th, the average rate was below that at 6.83 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $655.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $6.02 lower.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance eases
0.10%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.91 percent, down 10 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.88 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $659.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $6.70 than it would have been last week.
Could mortgage rates go down this year?
It’s hard to say. Recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment. Typically, when the economy slows, mortgage rates retreat.
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
When is a good time to buy?
If you're financially ready to buy a home, try not to let recession fears change those plans, experts recently shared with Bankrate. It’s best to base your homebuying decisions on your individual needs and what you can afford, less so the broader economic picture.
“The longer you wait, the more you’ll wind up paying for the home,” says Rick Sharga, president and CEO of CJ Patrick Company.
The exception might be homebuyers who work in a field directly affected by tariffs, like shipping and warehousing, Sharga says.
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.