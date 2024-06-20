Rates decline | Mortgage rates for June 20, 2024

Mortgage rates sunk across all terms compared to a week ago, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all declined.

Inflation has cooled somewhat, but homebuyers are still feeling limited by high prices and rates. At the close of the Fed meeting on June 12, policymakers again held off on changing interest rates. The next Fed meeting concludes July 31.

“With [the June 12] announcement, the Fed confirms its higher-for-longer position on interest rates,” says Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “But the stance is looking more untenable as more American households continue to pull back on spending. As more economic indicators begin to confirm this and unemployment begins to rise, the Fed will then look to cut rates. What’s not clear yet is when exactly the disinflation signs will be consistent enough for the first rate cut — we hope it's still this year.”

Often, though, the decision to buy a home isn’t based on what’s happening in the economy — it’s more personal. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than waiting for a time when rates and prices are more favorable.

Rates accurate as of June 20, 2024.

All rate data accurate as of Thursday, June 20th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

30-year mortgage eases, -0.15%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.94 percent, down 15 basis points over the last seven days. Last month on the 20th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.03 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $661.28 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $10.08 from what it would have been last week.

The 30-year mortgage is the most popular option for borrowers. It has a number of advantages. Among them:

Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter-term mortgage, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers more affordable monthly payments spread over time.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can still change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amountor a more expensive home.

Flexibility: Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like saving for emergencies, retirement, college tuition or home repairs and maintenance.

15-year mortgage rate slides, -0.23%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.38 percent, down 23 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $865 per $100,000 borrowed. That may squeeze your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage slides, -0.08%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.53 percent, ticking down 8 basis points from a week ago.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be much higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.53 percent would cost about $634 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo loan interest rate falls, -0.14%

The average rate for the benchmark jumbo mortgage is 7.02 percent, a decrease of 14 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was above that at 7.14 percent.

At today's average rate, you'll pay a combined $666.65 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $9.43 from last week.

Refinance rates

30-year fixed-rate refinance moves down, -0.18%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.94 percent, down 18 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.06 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $661.28 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $12.10 over what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly reflect the 10-year Treasury yield, which changes with the market, while the cost of variable-rate home loans more directly mirrors the Fed’s moves.

If and when the Fed cuts interest rates depends on evolving economic data, such as inflation and the jobs market. While inflation has dropped from its height in 2022, it’s still well above the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent. Unemployment is still low, though in May it hit 4 percent for the first time since 2022.

“Much like that flight where departure keeps getting delayed 15 minutes at a time with no end in sight, the timetable for when the Fed begins to cut rates is equally uncertain,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst.

While the Fed bases its decisions on rate changes due to broader economic factors, your rate is also affected by personal finances. Depending on your credit score, down payment, debts and income, you could be quoted a rate that's higher or lower than the trend.

What today's rates mean for your mortgage

Mortgage rates fluctuate daily, but it appears that, for now, they will remain above the historical lows of recent years. If you’re shopping for a mortgage, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.