Most rates fall | Today's mortgage rates, January 18th, 2024

National mortgage rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans receded, while rates for 15-year mortgages rose.

Mortgage rates could gradually come down this year, according to Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. Rates began retreating in the back half of 2023 as inflation continued to cool and the Federal Reserve halted rate increases. The central bank now expects to cut rates in 2024 — a move that would have broad economic impact, including on the 10-year Treasury, the main driver of fixed mortgage rates.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says McBride. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates last updated January 18, 2024.

These rates are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Thursday, January 18th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage dips, -0.05%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 7.01 percent, a decrease of 5 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 18th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.06 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $665.97 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $3.37 lower, compared with last week.

There are several advantages to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage when buying new house, including predictable mortgage payments.

Learn more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?

15-year mortgage rate advances, +0.01%

The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.44 percent, up 1 basis point since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $868 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

5/1 ARM rate moves lower, -0.04%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.37 percent, ticking down 4 basis points over the last 7 days.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for people who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.37 percent would cost about $624 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage dips, -0.04%

The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 7.06 percent, down 4 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was higher, at 7.12 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $669.34 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $2.69 lower.

Refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance rate trends down, -0.03%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.22 percent, down 3 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 7.13 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $680.14 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $2.04 lower.

Where are mortgage rates going?

At its most recent meeting in December, the Federal Reserve signaled it was done raising interest rates and would begin cuts in 2024. Mortgage rates plummeted as a result and remain under 7 percent as of early January.

This dynamic could hold throughout the year, says McBride.

“Mortgage rates will spend the bulk of the year in the 6s, with movement below 6 percent confined to the back half of the year,” says McBride.

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves. These broader factors influence overall rate movement. Your rate might be higher or lower than what trends show, depending on your credit score and other factors.

What these rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates are notoriously volatile, there is some consensus that we won’t see rates back at 3 percent. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than expected, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

More on current mortgage rates

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.