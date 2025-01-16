Rates increase | Mortgage and refinance rates for today, January 16, 2025

Mortgage rate trends
National mortgage rates increased for all types of loans compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans jumped.

Mortgage type Today's rate Last week's rate Change
30-year fixed 7.13% 7.03% +0.10%
15-year fixed 6.38% 6.32% +0.06%
5/1 ARM 6.39% 6.19% +0.20%
30-year fixed jumbo 7.11% 7.04% +0.07%

Rates accurate as of January 16, 2025.

The rates listed above are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Thursday, January 16th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Several factors move mortgage rates, some more impactful than others. In December, the Federal Reserve cut its key benchmark rate for a third time, yet mortgage rates have only risen since policymakers began cutting rates in the fall. The next Fed announcement comes Jan. 29.

Thirty-year mortgage rates tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield, which shifts continuously alongside the economy and the forces that shape it. More recently, rates have been driven by factors like inflation, a changing White House and geopolitical developments abroad.

Mortgage purchase rates

30-year mortgage rate goes up
0.10%

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 7.13 percent, up 10 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 16th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.89 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $674.06 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $6.74 higher.

Use Bankrate’s mortgage rate calculator to approximate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. The tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of the loan.

15-year mortgage rate goes up
0.06%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.38 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $865 per $100,000 borrowed.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage moves higher
0.20%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.39 percent, up 20 basis points over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.39 percent would cost about $625 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.

Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.07%

The average rate for the benchmark jumbo mortgage is 7.11 percent, an increase of 7 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 16th, jumbo mortgages' average rate was lesser at 6.95 percent.

At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay a combined $672.71 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $4.72 higher.

Mortgage refinance rates

Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate climbs
0.09%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.15 percent, up 9 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.88 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $675.41 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $6.07 compared with last week.

Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?

Mortgage rates aren’t as high now as they were earlier in 2024, but they’re nowhere near as low as they were in the pandemic years. The average 30-year fixed rate was 7.04 percent as of Dec. 31, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders.

For now, experts anticipate more of the same in 2025.

“The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will spend most of the year in the 6s, with a short-lived spike above 7 percent, but never getting below 6 percent,” said Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, in his 2025 forecast.

More on current mortgage rates

