Rates remain the same - Today's mortgage rates, February 29th, 2024

Mortgage rates are the same as a week ago, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans each remained the same.

While it’s expected that rates will gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy.

“Mortgage rates will be bouncy week-to-week but will most likely settle towards 6 percent by the year end,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

At its Jan. 31 meeting, the Federal Reserve announced it would hold off changing rates and pointed to three rate cuts this year. Rate hikes and cuts affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates accurate as of February 29, 2024.

These rates are marketplace averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates listed across the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Thursday, February 29th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year mortgage rate goes unchanged

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.18 percent, unchanged over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.92 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $677.43 for every $100,000 you borrow.

The 30-year mortgage is the most popular option for homeowners, and this type of loan has a number of advantages:

Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter-term mortgage, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers more affordable monthly payments spread over time.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Keep in mind: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amount or a more expensive home.

Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.

15-year mortgage rate holds firm

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.64 percent, unchanged from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $879 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little more difficult to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage stays put

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.35 percent, unchanged from a week ago.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.35 percent would cost about $622 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage interest rate flat for the week

The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.11 percent, unaltered over the last week. A month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was below that at 6.96 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay $672.71 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance flat for the week

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.19 percent, unchanged over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.03 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $678.11 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.

Where are mortgage rates going?

With inflation still above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the job market holding strong, the Fed isn’t likely to cut rates at its March meeting.

“The Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first half of this year, in my view,” says Yun, “but rate cuts of three, four or even five rounds will be possible in the second half of the year as rent measures will be much more well-behaved.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What today's rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

You could save serious money on interest by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

More on current mortgage rates

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.