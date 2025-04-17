Rates increase: Should homebuyers wait? | Mortgage and refinance rates for April 17, 2025
National mortgage rates edged higher for all loan terms compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans increased.
Mortgage rates move for many reasons, and can be buffeted quickly as conditions in the economy shift. While the latest inflation report showed prices ticking down slightly, the April 2 tariffs announcement and subsequent pause upended markets, and tariffs could ultimately drive inflation higher.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.90%
|6.72%
|+0.18%
|15-year fixed
|6.13%
|5.97%
|+0.16%
|5/1 ARM
|6.14%
|5.89%
|+0.25%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.91%
|6.70%
|+0.21%
Rates accurate as of April 17, 2025.
The rates listed above are averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Thursday, April 17th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage climbs
0.18%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.90 percent, up 18 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.68 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $658.60 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $11.99 compared with last week.
Learn more about 30-year mortgage rates, and compare to a variety of other loan types.
15-year mortgage rate moves higher
0.16%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.13 percent, up 16 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $851 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage moves upward
0.25%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.14 percent, rising 25 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.14 percent would cost about $609 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate advances
0.21%
The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.91 percent, an increase of 21 basis points over the last seven days. Last month on the 17th, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower at 6.75 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $659.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $13.99 compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate moves up
0.14%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.95 percent, up 14 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.61 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $661.95 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $9.36 compared with last week.
Will mortgage rates stay the same in 2025?
Mortgage rates declined briefly in the wake of the April 2 tariffs announcement, but the retreat has largely been erased. Given so much uncertainty, rates could stay in a narrow range for much of 2025, according to experts polled by Bankrate. On average, the experts forecast the 30-year mortgage rate to land at 6.41 percent by the end of the year.
While it’s challenging to predict mortgage rates in any circumstances, it’s become especially difficult now. Most analysts and economists — even Fed policymakers — are taking a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s objectives come into focus.
Check out Bankrate’s weekly survey of lenders to learn more.
Is it a good idea to buy a home now?
Mortgage rates are down from this time last year, which could make it a more appealing time to buy. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment.
“It is spring. The flowers are blooming. This is the time of year where a lot of transactions happen,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association. “As always with housing, it pays to take a sort of at least medium-term perspective.”
According to Fratantoni, it’s important to consider your timeline and job and income stability. Ideally, you'll want to stay in the home you buy for at least five years. If you can maintain your income, right now might present a moment of opportunity.
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you see rates drop 1 percent or more than what you currently have, you could benefit from a refinance, depending on your closing costs. Some homeowners are gravitating to cash-out refinances, which replaces your current mortgage for a new, larger loan at prevailing market rates, with the difference given to you in cash.
If you’re considering this route, make sure you’re clear on your goals.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, writer and housing market analyst for Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.