30-year mortgage rates decline - When will rates change? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, October 13, 2025
National mortgage rates remained mostly unchanged compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. Most loan products showed minimal movement, suggesting stability in the mortgage market.
Mortgage rates have fluctuated in a narrow range since the Fed's September rate cut, averaging 6.39 percent as of Oct. 8, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of lenders — though they have remained above the average rate the day of the announcement. This is partly because rates fell in anticipation of the Fed meeting, as well as rising 10-year Treasury yields.
However, tension brought on by tariffs and the government shutdown has sent yields dipping since Oct. 8, with the yield on the 10-Year Treasury bond falling below 4.050 percent as of Oct. 10. Expect mortgage rates to go with it.
“With the U.S. federal government shutdown continuing as I write this, my sense is that confidence about the U.S. economic outlook is being undermined,” says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
The government shutdown has contributed to greater uncertainty around the economy, as employment data isn't being gathered and released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is set to release a new report on Oct. 24 with crucial inflation data.
Both inflation and employment inform decisions made by the Federal Reserve, which meets again on Oct. 28 and 29.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.34%
|6.37%
|-0.03%
|15-year fixed
|5.60%
|5.65%
|-0.05%
|5/1 ARM
|5.61%
|5.61%
|0.00%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.46%
|6.48%
|-0.02%
Rates accurate as of 10/13/2025.These rates the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of October 13, 2025 at 06:32 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves downward
0.03%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.34 percent, an increase of 0.03 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.37 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends downward
0.05%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.60 percent, down 0.05 basis points over the last week.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage holds firm
0.00%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.61 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves lower
0.02%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.46 percent, down 0.02 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.52 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance dips
0.04%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.61 percent, down 0.04 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.71 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 4 out of 10 for the week of Oct. 10, indicating a below-average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.81 percent.
Is now a good time to buy a home?
With the flurry of happenings since President Trump took office again, is 2025 the year to buy a home? Ultimately, it depends on your financial situation, but there have been some positive signs for buyers. One factor is that there are more homes for sale. Total housing inventory in August 2025 was up 11.7 percent year-over-year, according to NAR.
Another positive is that 30-year mortgage rates in September and October have been at the lowest levels seen in all of 2025 — hovering in the 6.30 percent to 6.40 percent range. While this is higher than rates we saw from the 2010s through 2022, it's much more in line with historical averages.
You should also ask yourself: “If not now, then when?” If you’re financially ready and can afford a home, buying now would allow you to build equity sooner, and potentially avoid facing even more expensive options down the line if home prices keep rising. However, if you're unsure of your finances, now could be the time to buckle down on growing your savings and paying off debts.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.