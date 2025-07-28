Rates remain elevated as Fed set to meet - Mortgage and refinance rates for today, July 28, 2025
Mortgage interest rates moved in different directions compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. Read on for a detailed breakdown of how each loan type moved.
Mortgage rates recently dipped, even as inflation increased last month, a sign that tariffs have begun to take effect. The rise makes it unlikely the Federal Reserve will drop its benchmark rate when policymakers meet this week — despite growing pressure from the White House to make a move.
“Since Burns acquiescing to Nixon’s demands for lower rates, the Fed and the Presidency have maintained an arms-length working relationship,” says Ken Johnson, Walker Family Chair of Real Estate at the University of Mississippi. “The Fed will remain independent and continue to focus on their dual mandate of employment and price maintenance. Lots of talk, but nothing's really happening.”
The Fed doesn’t determine mortgage rates, but its decisions have broad-reaching effects, including on borrowing costs.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.77%
|6.81%
|-0.04%
|15-year fixed
|5.96%
|6.03%
|-0.07%
|5/1 ARM
|6.03%
|6.02%
|+0.01%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.81%
|6.76%
|+0.05%
Rates accurate as of July 28, 2025.
The rates listed above are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Monday, July 28th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate drops
0.04%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.77 percent, down 4 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.76 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $649.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $2.66 lower.
Standard lending practices defer to the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage as the go-to for most borrowers buying a home as it allows the borrower to disperse payments out over 30 years, keeping their monthly payment lower.
15-year mortgage rate falls
0.07%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.96 percent, down 7 basis points over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $842 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM increases
0.01%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.03 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.03 percent would cost about $601 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Current jumbo mortgage rate moves upward
0.05%
The current average rate you'll pay for jumbo mortgages is 6.81 percent, up 5 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was above that at 6.86 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay a combined $652.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $3.33 over what you would have paid last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate slides
0.01%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.86 percent, down 1 basis point over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.80 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $655.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $0.66 from what it would have been last week.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate's Mortgage Rate Variability Index has been largely stable these past few weeks, indicating less variation in lenders' rate offers and more alignment in our future-looking expert rate predictions.
We update this index on Mondays, so keep an eye on it. The higher the reading, the more variation you could find when shopping for a mortgage rate, and potentially the more opportunity for a better deal.
How to get a lower mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are a few tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you might be eligible for a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a 780 score or higher.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate but think rates might rise before you find a home, it might make sense to lock in your offer or inquire about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
Should you refinance your mortgage this year?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
You also don't necessarily need a significantly lower rate to see savings. It's important to understand what rate you qualify for and do the math for your unique situation.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.