Rates remain elevated | Today's mortgage rates for February 5th, 2024

Mortgage interest rates moved in different directions this week, according to data compiled by Bankrate. See below for a breakdown of how each loan type moved.

Mortgage rates could gradually come down this year, according to Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. As the Federal Reserve stopped raising rates in 2023, mortgages rates started to drop at the end of Q4. At its Jan. 31 meeting, the central bank announced it would hold off changing rates and pointed to three rate cuts this year. Rate hikes and cuts affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says McBride. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates accurate as of February 5, 2024.

The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Monday, February 5th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year mortgage trends higher, +0.07%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 7.06 percent, an increase of 7 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 7.04 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $669.34 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $4.71 higher compared with last week.

The popular 30-year mortgage has a number of advantages:

Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter-term mortgage, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers more affordable monthly payments spread over time.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can still change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amountor a more expensive home.

Flexibility: Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like saving for emergencies, retirement, college tuition or home repairs and maintenance.

Read more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?

15-year mortgage rate trends down, -0.01%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.49 percent, down 1 basis point since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $871 per $100,000 borrowed. That's obviously much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage slides, -0.02%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.10 percent, down 2 basis points since the same time last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be much higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.10 percent would cost about $606 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage rises, +0.11%

The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.13 percent, up 11 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lesser at 7.08 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $674.06 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $7.41 over what you would have paid last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance moves lower, -0.05%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.14 percent, down 5 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.23 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $674.73 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $3.38 lower.

Where are mortgage rates going?

At its meeting concluding Jan. 31, the Federal Reserve announced it wouldn't change rates thanks to a robust economy. Policymakers also signaled the potential for three rate cuts in 2024.

“Inflation is coming down faster than has been expected but that will need to be sustained before the Fed feels comfortable cutting short-term interest rates,” says McBride. “Easing inflation pressures will help mortgage rates now, no waiting.”

Still, don’t expect rates to change drastically anytime soon.

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves. These broader factors influence overall rate movement. Your rate might be higher or lower than what trends show, depending on your credit score and other factors.

What current rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

You could save serious money on interest by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.