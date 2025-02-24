Rates remain elevated as home sale prices again hit record - Current mortgage and refinance rates, February 24, 2025
Mortgage rates were mixed compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. Read on for a detailed breakdown of how different loan types moved.
Several factors move mortgage rates, some more impactful than others. The Federal Reserve has shifted from cutting rates to holding off for now as inflation stays elevated. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed higher-than-expected inflation in January.
Meanwhile, the median existing-home sale price in January was $396,900, a record for the month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). At the same time, home construction sharply slowed last month, and could continue to stall as long as higher inflation, mortgage rates and now tariffs stick around.
"The housing economy is currently in a holding pattern as the impact of the tariffs and persistent inflation is coming into play,” says Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic. “Even as home builders continue to offer buyer incentives, high mortgage rates keep the eligible pool of homebuyers restricted to higher-income individuals. Existing-home sales will continue to struggle with fewer homes coming to market due to tepid buying activity.”
Still, real estate is one of the most popular long-term investments, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Long-Term Investment Survey. Close to one-quarter (24 percent) of Americans cited real estate as a top long-term investment, second only to the stock market.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.94%
|6.94%
|FLAT
|15-year fixed
|6.26%
|6.24%
|+0.02%
|5/1 ARM
|6.20%
|6.26%
|-0.06%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.01%
|7.00%
|+0.01%
Rates as of February 24, 2025.
The rates listed above are averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates available across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Monday, February 24th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate stays put
FLAT
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.94 percent, unchanged over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.05 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $661.28 for every $100,000 you borrow.
Use Bankrate’s mortgage rate calculator to approximate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. Our tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.
15-year mortgage rate moves higher
0.02%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.26 percent, up 2 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $858 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage falls
0.06%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.20 percent, down 6 basis points over the last 7 days.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.20 percent would cost about $612 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Current jumbo mortgage rate trends higher
0.01%
The average jumbo mortgage rate today is 7.01 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate was higher at 7.17 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $665.97 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $0.67 higher compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance rate goes up
0.02%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.95 percent, up 2 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.04 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $661.95 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $1.34 higher.
When will mortgage rates go down?
Mortgage rates have started off 2025 slightly higher compared to 2024 and 2023. The average 30-year fixed rate was 7 percent as of Feb. 19, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders. This represents a dip from a 7.09 percent average in January, and down from an average 7.13 percent this time last year.
"Mortgage rates have refused to budge for several months despite multiple rounds of short-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve," says NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "When combined with elevated home prices, housing affordability remains a major challenge."
Keep in mind the Fed doesn’t delegate fixed mortgage rates. Those tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves up or down depending on investors’ tolerance for risk — a sentiment that shifts with inflation and other economic reports. The 10-year yield has remained elevated so far in 2025.
“Prospective homebuyers should keep an eye on inflation, more so than the Fed, as a decline in inflation is a necessary precursor to Treasury yields and mortgage rates moving lower,” McBride says.
Should you refinance your mortgage in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans.
Eighty-four percent of collective mortgage debt is priced at 6 percent or below, according to Realtor.com. If current forecasts bear out and rates stay within the 6 percent range, most mortgage holders won’t get a lower rate by refinancing.
Still, if you’re set on refinancing to pull cash out of your equity, keep your goals in mind.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, principal writer at Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
