Majority of rates rise | Mortgage rates for today, July 26th, 2024

Mortgage interest rates were mostly up compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates declined.

Rates accurate as of July 26, 2024.

Market mortgage rates constantly change as the economy ebbs and flows, new data comes in and lenders decide how much risk they’re willing to tolerate on a given day.

Historical mortgage rates: How do today’s rates compare to years past?

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates have been waffling at the 7 percent mark primarily due to inflation, which has run hotter than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target for some time now. Those higher prices have prompted the Fed to keep the federal funds rate elevated.

“Inflation data will be the catalyst for movement in mortgage rates this summer,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

The Fed’s rate doesn’t outright determine fixed mortgage rates, however. Rather, they increase or decrease with the 10-year Treasury yield, the effective yield rate on 10-year Treasury notes. The 10-year yield rises when there’s less demand for notes — and this tends to happen when investors feel confident in the economy, including monetary policy.

Still, real life doesn't necessarily consider the Fed, inflation and yields. If you're in a position to buy or sell a home now, it might be better to make a move than try to wait out the market. Wherever prevailing rates are, shop lenders to help uncover the best deal.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage advances, +0.03%

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.85 percent, an increase of 3 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.00 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $655.26 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $2.00 from what it would have been last week.

There are many advantages to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage when buying new house, including predictable mortgage payments.

15-year mortgage rate moves up, +0.04%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.27 percent, up 4 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $859 per $100,000 borrowed.

5/1 ARM moves down, -0.01%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.50 percent, ticking down 1 basis point since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.50 percent would cost about $632 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.

Jumbo mortgage interest rate trends upward, +0.04%

The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.97 percent, up 4 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was higher at 7.06 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay $663.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $2.68 from what it would have been last week.

Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate goes up, +0.08%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.86 percent, up 8 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.00 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $655.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $5.34 per $100,000 compared with last week.

When will mortgage rates go down?

Thirty-year mortgage rates could slip under 7 percent by end of year, according to Bankrate’s July 2024 forecast.

There won’t be a meaningful drop beyond that, however, if the economy continues its strong streak.

“Even if the Fed starts cutting rates this year, mortgage rates won’t get down to, or below, 6 percent unless there is a significant economic slowdown,” McBride says.

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.