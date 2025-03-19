Compare current mortgage rates for today
On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 6.76%. The average 15-year fixed mortgage APR is 6.06%, according to Bankrate's latest survey of the nation's largest mortgage lenders.
Top offers on Bankrate vs. national average interest rates
Today's national mortgage interest rate trendsOn Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the current average interest rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.72%, rising 4 basis points since the same time last week. If you're planning to refinance, the national average 30-year refinance interest rate is 6.70%, up 2 basis points over the last week. Meanwhile, today's national 15-year refinance interest rate is 5.99%, up 2 basis point over the last week. For now, the consensus is that mortgage rates will ease down in 2024. Whether you need a mortgage now or plan to get one in the next year or two, it’s crucial to compare offers. Bankrate can connect you with current offers on various types of loans, often well below the national average. We display the lender’s interest rate, APR (rate plus costs) and estimated monthly payment to help you more easily find the best mortgage for your needs.
