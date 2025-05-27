Key takeaways IVF costs can range from $12,000 to over $41,000 per cycle, depending on location and medication needs.

Unexpected costs, such as emergency visits, additional medication and travel, can also significantly increase the total expense.

Personal loans, HELOCs and credit cards can help bridge the gap between insurance coverage and the total cost.

Consider clinic success rates, less expensive fertility treatments and funding options before committing to a treatment plan.

The financial burden of in vitro fertilization (IVF) can be significant for couples struggling with infertility. While insurance may cover some aspects of treatment, many expenses remain out-of-pocket.

Understanding the different financing options can help provide insight into what to consider before taking on debt to fund fertility treatments.

Understanding IVF costs

The cost of IVF varies widely depending on the clinic, location and the specific procedures required. For Denny Ceizyk, a senior writer for the loans team at Bankrate, IVF was a $70,000, six-year journey from 1996 to 2002 before he and his wife welcomed their child. Adjusted for inflation, this comes out to be roughly $144,000 in 2025.

For Ceizyk, IVF costs ranged from $6,000 for a basic cycle in Arizona to $20,000 for a more advanced procedure in New Jersey. This included specialized treatments, medications and travel expenses. In 2025 dollars, this is $12,340 to $41,150.

“Most of the expense was for ‘transfer’ day when the embryos were transferred into my wife after being grown for several days,” Ceizyk shared. “Unexpected costs included infertility drugs, which weren’t always accounted for in the initial price sheet. We had to scramble to buy extra medication if things weren’t progressing as planned.”

These wide-ranging costs highlight why it’s critical to plan ahead. Even with insurance or clinic discounts, IVF is a significant financial undertaking. Understanding the full scope of potential expenses — but upfront and unexpected — can help you make informed decisions and avoid surprise bills along the way.

IUI vs. IVF When choosing a fertility treatment, know that IUI (intrauterine insemination) is generally a less invasive, less costly procedure.IVF (in vitro fertilization) is typically more successful, though it is more complex and costly.

Average cost of IVF and fertility treatments

This table breaks down each type of IVF cost in major U.S. cities and regions based on data collected by FertilityIQ.. These costs include consultation fees, medication and common add-on treatments like ICSI and PGT-A. They reflect out-of-pocket costs and may not include hidden expenses like additional cycles, monitoring or travel.

Type of cost Atlanta Boston Chicago Los Angeles New Jersey New York City San Francisco Seattle

Consultation

$282

$352

$438

$320

$408

$408

$410

$312

Medication

$5,000

$5,000

$5,000

$5,000

$5,000

$5,000

$5,000

$5,000

ICSI

$1,687

$1,280

$1,750

$1,763

$1,725

$2,500

$1,891

$900

PGT-A

$4,800

$5,111

$5,425

$5,475

$5,000

$5,881

$5,202

$4,700

IVF

$11,363

$8,267

$11,666

$13,325

$10,866

$9,705

$12,246

$12,450 Total IVF cost $23,132 $20,010 $24,279 $25,883 $22,999 $23,494 $24,749 $23,363 Source: FertilityIQ

States that mandate infertility insurance coverage

Several states have laws requiring insurers to offer or provide coverage for infertility diagnosis and treatment. These mandates vary widely in scope, from comprehensive IVF coverage to limited diagnostic testing.

Understanding which states require coverage — and what kind — can help you better anticipate costs and explore all available options.

States with infertility insurance coverage laws Caret Down Icon Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Hawaii Illinois Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Montana New Hampshire New Jersey New York Ohio Rhode Island Texas Utah Washington, D.C.



Those who have insurance through a state exchange may also have IVF coverage. Some states, such as California and Texas, require that insurance companies within their state offer IVF coverage. To find out the insurance coverage requirements where you live, check the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) , which details IVF coverage requirements for many states.

Bear in mind, however, that the extent of health insurance coverage for IVF will vary significantly depending on the health insurance company and even the state you live in. For instance, in New Jersey health insurers must provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility. This mandate includes covering in vitro fertilization.

In contrast, Louisiana’s laws state that while insurers are prohibited from excluding coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of conditions that result in infertility, insurers are not required to cover fertility drugs, in vitro fertilization or other assisted reproductive techniques.

What to consider before financing IVF

Before pursuing IVF, it’s essential to consider the full scope of potential expenses.

Common IVF costs may include: Doctor’s visits and medical exams.

Medications for home use.

Genetic testing.

Surgical procedures and embryo transfers.

Aftercare and follow-up appointments.

“There’s a price sheet that lays everything out pretty clearly with each cycle,” notes Ceizyk. “But unexpected costs, such as extra blood tests or emergency room visits due to the side effects of the egg-growing drugs, can add up quickly.”

Paying for IVF: Savings and other options

For many couples, financing IVF requires tapping into multiple sources of funding. Beyond traditional loans and credit cards, there are other ways to manage the high cost of IVF. These options may offer tax advantages, more flexibility or even financial relief through grants or clinic partnerships.

Savings

Using personal savings is one of the most straightforward ways to pay for IVF treatment. It allows you to avoid debt, interest charges and loan approval processes — all of which can add stress during an already emotional time. If you have the funds available, tapping your savings may be the most cost-effective route.

On the flip side, fertility treatments can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and these expenses can quickly deplete an emergency fund or delay other financial goals. If you plan to use savings for IVF, consider creating a dedicated fertility fund separate from your general savings.

Savings Icon Money tip: Some clinics offer discounts for patients paying upfront with cash, so be sure to ask about savings incentives if you’re using your own funds or have the money from a loan available.

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA)

If you have access to an FSA or HSA through your insurance plan, you can use those tax-advantaged funds to pay for eligible IVF expenses. While coverage varies, these accounts typically allow you to use pre-tax dollars for medications, lab work, diagnostic testing and portions of treatment. Be sure to check your plan’s specific rules regarding treatment options and how costs are paid.

Fertility Grants

Several nonprofit organizations offer grants to individuals and couples undergoing fertility treatments. Programs like the Cade Foundation , Baby Quest Foundation and Hope for Fertility provide financial assistance to help cover the cost of IVF. While grants are highly competitive and often require an application and personal story, they can significantly offset costs for recipients.

Personal loans for IVF

Personal loans are increasingly popular for covering the high costs of fertility treatments, and lenders may offer IVF loans or allow you to use a general purpose personal loan to pay for treatment costs. Many lenders offer loans up to $50,000 — and a select few offer loans up to $100,000 — that can be repaid over the course of five to seven years.

According to Haiyan Huang, Chief Credit Officer at Prosper, personal loans provide flexibility and can be a more predictable alternative to credit cards.

“Personal loans offer predictable monthly payments and fixed interest rates, which can be much lower than credit card rates,” Huang explains. Additionally, she advises borrowers to carefully assess their repayment capacity.

“Ensure the loan fits comfortably within your overall budget, and consider any associated fees or interest rates. Maintaining a good credit score is crucial to securing more favorable terms.” — Haiyan Huang, Chief Credit Officer at Prosper

If you plan to cover multiple cycles of IVF treatments, a personal loan may be the best choice outside of savings and grants. They are unsecured, so you won’t risk your home or other assets when you borrow, and personal loan rates start at a current low of 6.49 percent.

Home equity products

If you anticipate needing multiple cycles for IVF, a home equity loan or home equity line of credit may be useful. These products allow you to tap into the value of your home, and very few have specific restrictions on how you use your funds. Your home is the collateral for the loan, however, so default could lead to foreclosure. Before you apply, be sure to weigh the risks against the benefits to ensure this is the right funding route for your treatment.

Ceizyk initially covered costs using income from his sales job but eventually had to take out a $15,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) and utilize credit cards to cover additional expenses.

“I liked the HELOC because it had the lowest payment, and we had no plans to sell our house any time soon,” Ceizyk says. “Same deal with credit cards. I didn’t want to have a fixed monthly payment and needed the flexibility of minimum payments if I had to shell out a thousand dollars for drugs in a given week.” — Denny Ceizyk, Senior writer, Bankrate

Credit Cards

A credit card may be a good choice for surprise expenses that come with IFV, but you likely won’t have enough of a credit limit to cover the cost of an IVF cycle. That said, you can choose to use credit cards to cover part or all of your IVF costs, especially if you are able to qualify for a 0 percent introductory APR . This can give you time to pay off the balance without interest — but only if you’re confident you can repay it before the promotional period ends. Otherwise, you could face interest rates of 25 percent or higher.

Final tips for IVF candidates

For those considering a personal loan or other financing options, Ceizyk shared key advice: “First, find out the full extent of coverage you have with your employer or if you’re in a state where some level of IVF coverage is mandated. Second, review the success rates at your clinic to ensure you’re making the most of your financial investment.”

IVF can be an emotionally and financially taxing journey. Exploring financing options, from HELOCs and credit cards to personal loans with, can provide critical support in managing these costs. By understanding the full financial impact and planning ahead, prospective parents can navigate their IVF journey more confidently and effectively.