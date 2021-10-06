Best personal loan rates for October 2025

The minimum credit score typically required to qualify for a loan with a given lender. Exact thresholds are not always disclosed by a lender and in certain cases the minimum score is the best estimate based on publicly available information. Credit score refers to FICO 9.0 unless otherwise stated.

4.6 Bankrate Review APR from 7.74- 35.99% with AutoPay Loan Amount $1k-$50K Term: 2-7 yr Min. Credit 600

Bankrate's View Fixed rates and payments with a clear pay off date.,Flexible loan options: explore multiple options and pick the loan amount and term that best fits your budget and timeline.,Fast Funding. Money is sent to your bank account within a day of clearing any verifications. *,Automatic payments and ability to customize the due date: manage your account online or via the mobile app. No prepayment penalties. ,Access to free credit score monitoring, educational tools, and personalized recommendations to help you understand and make the most of your credit. Personal loans made through Upgrade feature Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 7.99%-35.99%. All personal loans have a 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Lowest rates require Autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly. Loans feature repayment terms of 24 to 84 months. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan with a 36-month term and a 17.59% APR (which includes a 13.94% yearly interest rate and a 5% one-time origination fee), you would receive $9,500 in your account and would have a required monthly payment of $341.48. Over the life of the loan, your payments would total $12,293.46. The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early. Personal loans issued by Upgrade's bank partners. Information on Upgrade's bank partners can be found at https://www.upgrade.com/bank-partners/.

Fixed APR From 7.74 % Loan Amount $1k-$50K Min Credit 600

















4.5 Bankrate Review APR from 7.95- 29.99% Loan Amount $5k-$40K Term: 2-5 yr Min. Credit 640

Bankrate's View The only personal loan with added peace of mind to cover your monthly loan payment (Loan Payment Insurance) for up to 3 months due to job loss or disability – continuing to reduce your principal balance on every Happy Money loan

Quickly check your rate without affecting your credit score

No prepayment, late, or check-processing fees This offer does not constitute a commitment to lend or an offer to extend credit. Upon submitting a loan application, you may be asked to provide additional documents to verify your identity, income, assets, or financial condition. The rate and terms you may be approved for will be shown to you during the application process. Loans subject to an origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Refer to full borrower agreement for all terms, conditions and requirements. Only loans applied for and issued on or after January 23, 2023, are covered under the TruStage™ Payment Guard Insurance Policy. Please refer to the certificate of insurance, provided to you with your loan origination documents, for terms and conditions of the coverage. Some exclusions apply. Claims must be submitted for review and approval to CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. TruStage™ Payment Guard Insurance is underwritten by CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, Inc and not by Happy Money. CUMIS Specialty Insurance Company, our excess and surplus lines carrier, underwrites coverages that are not available in the admitted market. Product and features may vary and not be available in all states. Certain eligibility requirements, conditions, and exclusions may apply. Please refer to the Group Policy for a full explanation of the terms. The insurance offered is not a deposit, and is not federally insured, sold or guaranteed by any financial institution. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705. Fixed APR From 7.95 % Loan Amount $5k-$40K Min Credit 640

















4.5 Bankrate Review APR from 7.24- 23.89%* * with AutoPay Loan Amount $5k-$100K* Term: 2-7 yr * Min. Credit 660

Bankrate's View Lowest rate is for excellent credit only. Rates 6.99% - 25.14% APR w/AutoPay.*

Loans from $5,000 - $100,000

Same-day funding available (conditions apply)

We guarantee your best-funded loan experience ever Truist Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. © 2025 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist, LightStream, and the LightStream logo are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Lending services provided by Truist Bank. Fixed APR From 7.24 % Loan Amount $5k-$100K* Min Credit 660

















4.7 Bankrate Review APR from 7.04- 35.99% Loan Amount $1k-$60K Term: 2-7 yr Min. Credit 600

Bankrate's View Apply online in minutes with no impact to your credit score (1) and get your funds in as little as 22 hours upon approval (2).

With fixed rates and flexible terms, you can select the payment options you like best.

Over 5 million members have trusted us as their partner on their journey to a more financially secure future. Between Jan 2025 to June 2025, 55% of LendingClub Personal Loans that were approved for funding (which is after your loan application is approved) on a given business day were disbursed within 24 hours. Actual availability of funds may vary and is dependent on multiple factors, including, but not limited to your receiving bank’s processing times and policies. A business day is defined as Monday through Friday and excludes the weekend and bank holidays.

A representative example of payment terms for a Personal Loan is as follows: a borrower receives a loan of $19,234 for a term of 36 months, with an interest rate of 13.24% and a 6.00% origination fee of $1,154 for an APR of 17.63%. In this example, the borrower will receive $18,080 and will make 36 monthly payments of $650. Loan amounts range from $1,000 to $60,000 and loan term lengths range from 24 months to 84 months. Some amounts, rates, and term lengths may be unavailable in certain states.

For Personal Loans, APR ranges from 7.04% to 35.99% and origination fee ranges from 0.00% to 8.00% of the loan amount. APRs and origination fees are determined at the time of application. Lowest APR is available to borrowers with excellent credit. Advertised rates and fees are valid as of July 11, 2025 and are subject to change without notice.

Loans are made by LendingClub Bank, N.A., Equal Housing Lender ("LendingClub Bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LendingClub Corporation, NMLS ID 167439. LendingClub Bank is not an affiliate of this platform, which is an unrelated third party ("third party"), and is not responsible for any products and services provided by this third party. Credit eligibility is not guaranteed. APR and other credit terms depend upon credit score and other key financing characteristics, including but not limited to the amount financed, loan term length, and credit usage and history. Loans are subject to credit approval and may be subject to sufficient investor commitment. Credit union membership may be required. Certain information that LendingClub Bank subsequently obtains as part of the application process (including but not limited to information in your consumer report, your income, the loan amount that your request, the purpose of your loan, and qualifying debt) will be considered and could affect your ability to obtain a loan. Loan closing is contingent on accepting all required agreements and disclosures. "LendingClub" and the "LC" symbol are trademarks of LendingClub Bank. Fixed APR From 7.04 % Loan Amount $1k-$60K Min Credit 600

















4.6 Bankrate Review APR from 6.99- 35.99% Loan Amount $2k-$50K Term: 3-5 yr Min. Credit 600

Bankrate's View Get a personal loan up to $50,000 with a fixed APR from 6.99% to 35.99%

Get money in as little as one business day, upon approval and verification

Join more than 450,000 customers at a trusted company with an A+ BBB rating

Use it for almost anything: consolidate debt or other unexpected expenses * Best Egg loans are personal loans made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender or Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. The Best Egg Credit Card is issued exclusively by First Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, Brookings SD pursuant to a license by Visa International. Visa is a registered trademark, and the Visa logo design is a trademark of Visa International Incorporated. "Best Egg" is a trademark of Best Egg Technologies, LLC. Offers may be sent pursuant to a joint marketing agreement between Cross River Bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. and/or First Bank & Trust and Marlette Marketing, LLC, a subsidiary of Best Egg, Inc. The term, amount, and APR of any loan we offer to you will depend on your credit score, income, debt payment obligations, loan amount, credit history and other factors. Your loan agreement will contain specific terms and conditions. About half of our customers get their money the next day. After successful verification, your money can be deposited in your bank account within 1-3 business days. The timing of available funds upon loan approval may vary depending upon your bank's policies. Loan amounts range from $2,000– $50,000. Residents of Massachusetts have a minimum loan amount of $6,500; Ohio, $5,001; and Georgia, $3,001. For a second Best Egg loan, your total existing Best Egg loan balances cannot exceed $100,000. Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) range from 6.99%–35.99%. The APR is the cost of credit as a yearly rate and reflects both your interest rate and an origination fee of 0.99%–9.99% of your loan amount, which will be deducted from any loan proceeds you receive. The origination fee on a loan term 4-years or longer will be at least 4.99%. Your loan term will impact your APR, which may be higher than our lowest advertised rate. You need a minimum 700 FICO® score and a minimum individual annual income of $100,000 to qualify for our lowest APR. For example: a 5‐year $10,000 loan with 9.99% APR has 60 scheduled monthly payments of $201.81, and a 3‐year $5,000 loan with 6.99% APR has 36 scheduled monthly payments of $152.83. To help the government fight the funding of terrorism and money laundering activities, Federal law requires all financial institutions to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person who opens an account. What this means for you: When you open an account, we will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and other information that will allow us to identify you. We may also ask to see your driver's license or other identifying documents. Best Egg products are not available if you live in Iowa, Vermont, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, or U.S. Territories. TO REPORT A PROBLEM OR COMPLAINT WITH THIS LENDER, YOU MAY WRITE OR CALL– Operations Manager, Email: crtresolutions@bestegg.com, Address: P.O. Box 42912, Philadelphia, PA 19101, Phone: 1-855-282-6353. This lender is licensed and regulated by the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Financial Institutions Division, P.O. Box 25101, 2550 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504. To report any unresolved problems or complaints, contact the division by telephone at (505) 476-4885 or visit the website https://www.rld.nm.gov/financial-institutions Fixed APR From 6.99 % Loan Amount $2k-$50K Min Credit 600