Century Support Services: 2024 Review
At a glance
|Overall Score
|4.2
|Overview
|Century Support Services has settled $1.7 billion in debt for its 250,000+ customers. Accredited by both the IAPDA and AFCC, it is a legit debt settlement company that serves the majority of the U.S.
|Minimum debt required
|$10,000
|Time frame
|2 to 4 years
|Fees
|18%-25% of enrolled amount
Best for a customer-focused experience
Reviews of Century Support Services state that its customer service is excellent. So while it does not serve every state — and may not be the right debt settlement choice for everyone — it is worth considering if you want a more customer-focused experience.
Its general debt settlement program is similar to its competitors. But many debt settlement companies lack reviews or have customers with negative experiences. While a positive experience isn’t guaranteed, current and previous customers frequently state their satisfaction with Century.
Century Support Services: Types of debt settled
Century does not list the types of debt it works with. Most debt settlement companies will only work with unsecured debt. This may be credit cards, student loans, medical bills and personal loans — among other options.
As part of your initial consultation, ask what types of debt Century will consider and allow you to enroll in its debt settlement program.
Century Support Services: Pros and cons
Century Support Services is widely available and has industry-standard accreditations. But its lack of information on cost may be a bad sign.
PROS
-
Wide state availability.
High customer ratings.
IAPDA and AFCC certified.
CONS
-
Lengthy process.
-
Limited info on fees and cost.
-
Often results in lower credit.
Debt relief qualifications
Century is not upfront about what you need to qualify for debt settlement. At minimum, you will need to have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt. Beyond that, you will need to know the balance of each of your accounts and details about your creditors. Other information can be discussed by contacting Century’s customer service team and participating in its free consultation.
Services
Century Support Services only offers debt settlement to its customers. The process can take years, but it may be able to cut 25 percent or more off your debt. However, it all depends on your enrolled debt, ability to make payments and Century’s ability to negotiate on your behalf.
In order to participate in a debt settlement program, Century will open an account on your behalf. You have full control of this account and will deposit your monthly payment into it. As Century negotiates with your creditors and comes to settlements, you approve withdrawals. Century will then use your funds to pay your creditors as well as cover the settlement fees.
You will also have access to your account with Century whenever you need it through its online portal. If you have any questions or concerns about the process, Century is available on business days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.
Fees and penalties
Century Support Services is not upfront about the cost of its debt settlement program. However, it does state that, on average, its customers pay about 50 percent of their enrolled balance at the end of the program — and 68 percent to 75 percent of their enrolled balance with fees. So while you may see significant savings, it could be offset by the amount you pay in fees.
That being said, Century does not charge any fees until a settlement is reached and approved. After that, it will withdraw its fee from the same bank account you deposit your payments into.
What we like and what we don’t like
While Century Support Services is a highly rated debt settlement company, it still has many of the same flaws as others in this industry.
What we like
- Wide state availability. Century Support Services works with customers in 44 states. Other debt settlement companies have smaller service areas.
- High customer ratings. Customers tend to rate Century Support Services and its customer service representatives highly.
- IAPDA and AFCC certified. Century is accredited by the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA) and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC). Both organizations help regulate the debt settlement industry.
What we don’t like
- Limited info on fees and cost. While you should have all the fees and costs disclosed before you sign any documentation, Century does not provide a general range on its website.
- Often results in lower credit. Like any debt settlement process, using Century will likely result in a serious decrease in your credit score.
- Lengthy process. Debt settlement often takes years. Century states that the average timeline for its customers is 24 to 48 months.
Customer experience and reviews
Century Support Services has high customer ratings. It is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A+ rating with an average of 3.5 stars. On Trustpilot, it has a nearly 5-star rating with multiple reviews stating that Century Support Services was upfront about the process, including the time it would take to complete.
Negative reviews, however, state that it is difficult to cancel with Century and that many of the fees and other costs were not fully disclosed to them. As with any debt settlement program, be sure to read over the agreement document carefully. If there are any terms you don’t agree with, it may be better to look elsewhere, including credit counseling, for debt relief.
How to contact Century Support Services
Representatives of Century Support Services are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Its general phone number is 855-417-6648.
Current customers can get in contact by emailing customercare@centuryss.com or by calling 888-913-8784. Century Support Services can also be reached by fax or by filling out its contact form on its website.
Century Support Services frequently asked questions
How Bankrate rates Century Support Services
Overall Score 4.2 Explanation Services 3.0 Century Support Services has a standard minimum debt requirement and doesn't offer credit counseling. Affordability 4.1 While it doesn't have upfront fees, the fees charged are fairly common. Customer experience 3.7 The website has some useful information but no tools and limited customer service hours. Company reputation 5.0 There are no complaints registered with the FTC and no unresolved reviews with the CFPB. Stability 5.0 Century Support Services has been in business since 2003.
Methodology
To rate debt relief services, Bankrate considers 15 factors. These factors include minimum debt allowed, what fees are charged, whether there are unresolved complaints and if the company is accredited. Categories that the services are rated on include:
- Services: Services are assessed based on the minimum debt balance required, types of eligible debt and whether the company provides free credit counseling.
- Affordability: Affordability is assessed based on associated fees and whether the company specifies money-back guarantee terms.
- Customer experience: Customer experience is assessed based on website usability and features, customer support options and hours of operation.
- Company reputation: Company reputation is determined by assessing complaints with regulatory agencies, like the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
- Stability: Stability ratings are based on how long the company has been in business and whether it maintains membership with a professional trade association.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.
