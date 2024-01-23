Nationwide vs. iLending: Which offers better auto loans?
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Both iLending and Nationwide offer refinancing loans for vehicles. iLending is a loan aggregator that matches borrowers with its many partner lenders. Nationwide is a nationally known auto insurer offering loans through Axos Bank.
While Nationwide has a long history in the business, iLending offers more robust customer support and lower credit requirements. As a result, drivers with lower credit scores may have more success with iLending.
Nationwide vs. iLending at a glance
When considering who to refinance your auto loan, there are several essential factors to pay attention to. Below, we’ve compared Nationwide auto financing vs. iLending along several of these factors:
|Nationwide
|iLending
|Bankrate score
|3.9
|4.4
|Better for
|
|
|Loans offered
|Auto loan refinancing
|Auto loan refinancing
|Loan amounts
|$10,000-$100,000
|$5,000-$150,000
|APRs
|Not specified
|6.59%-18.79%
|Loan term lengths
|Up to 96 months
|12-96 months
|Fees
|Possible origination fee
|Not specified
|Minimum credit score
|500
|560
|State footprint
|All states
|All states
|Time to funding
|2 days
|1 day
|Autopay discount?
|Not specified
|Varies by lender
|Refinancing restrictions
|
|
Nationwide
-
Best for: Larger loan amounts
Nationwide car loans are limited to refinancing for existing auto loans. The company offers relatively high loan amounts. Plus, unlike most lenders, Nationwide doesn’t set a maximum vehicle age — and its max mileage is generous.
Nationwide doesn’t charge prepayment penalties. That benefits drivers who want to pay off their loans early and save on interest. Still, some drivers may face barriers around Nationwide’s refinance requirements, including minimum credit score and vehicle-related restrictions.
-
Pros
- Prequalification available: You can check your possible rates without undergoing a hard credit check.
- High maximum loan amount: Nationwide isn’t the only lender offering amounts up to $100,000 — many competitors, like PenFed Credit Union, can match or even beat the amount. Still, six figures is generous for a car loan.
- No prepayment penalty: You can repay your loan early without facing fees.
Cons
- Vehicle restrictions: Some models are ineligible for refinancing with Nationwide.
- No rates or fees disclosed: These are important factors for deciding among lenders, but they aren’t posted on Nationwide’s website. You’ll have to prequalify to see your possible rates.
- Limited products: If you want to both insure and finance your new car purchase through Nationwide, you’re out of luck.
iLending
-
Best for: Drivers who want personal assistance
Within the competitive auto loan refinance industry, iLending has several qualities to commend it. iLending offers relatively low APR minimums and lists few qualification requirements. The latter could be good or bad, depending on how many unspecified requirements iLending may have.
iLending pairs each accepted applicant with a staff loan specialist who can aid them in refinancing. While this isn’t unheard-of — RefiJet offers a similar service — it’s not a common perk. The company boasts an easy prequalification and application process, although they don’t offer any form of in-person customer support.
-
Pros
- Personal lending specialist: You’ll be paired with a staffer to guide you through the refinancing process. Just remember that they have a vested interest in getting you to sign on.
- Low minimum credit score: You could refinance with a credit score as low as 560, which falls in the bad credit range.
- Simple and quick application process: iLending states its online application takes only minutes to complete — though a loan specialist may contact you to fill in any missing information.
Cons
- APR range not shared: You’ll have to prequalify in order to preview your potential rates.
- No in-person service: Like most online lenders, iLending doesn’t maintain in-person locations that are open to the public.
- Vague qualification requirements: iLending’s lending partners likely have varying requirements around the loan amounts and vehicles they’ll refinance — few of which are listed on iLending’s website.
How to choose between Nationwide and iLending
Thse lenders offer many overlapping benefits. That said, a driver with an older vehicle would be better off with Nationwide. iLending is best for those refinancing vehicles besides cars.
Choose Nationwide if you have an older vehicle with under 125,000 miles
Nationwide is somewhat uncommon in the industry in that they will refinance loans on older cars. Many companies restrict eligible vehicles to those manufactured in the last ten years or less. While Nationwide doesn’t specify a restriction around car age, they require non-diesel vehicles to have fewer than 125,000 miles on the odometer. For diesel vehicles, the mileage limit is 175,000, but the vehicle must be worth at least $8,500.
Drivers of older vehicles looking to refinance their loans may run into eligibility restrictions that exclude their vehicles. While Nationwide does have a higher credit rating requirement than iLending, it may be more accepting of older vehicles.
Choose iLending if you want to refinance the loan on a boat, RV, motorcycle or ATV
iLending refinance options extend beyond cars. The company offers refinancing on eligible boats, RVs, motorcycles and ATVs.
Many auto refinancing companies don’t offer refinancing for these types of vehicles. If you’re still on the original loan, getting a quote from iLending may be worthwhile, especially if your credit score keeps you from qualifying elsewhere.
Additionally, the company’s most recently shared rates are competitive on the national landscape.
Compare more lenders before applying
Nationwide will work with older cars, while iLending states that they may be less likely to approve these vehicles. iLending offers refinancing on several types of recreational vehicles and boats as well as cars. While both companies could be good choices for the right borrower, it’s often wise to explore several options before making a financial decision.
Related Articles
Credit union vs. bank mortgage: How to choose
How to choose the best fast business loan
OnDeck vs. Credibly: Which small business lender is right for you?
Boat loans for older boats vs. new boats: What you need to know