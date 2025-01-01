Research and education

Fidelity offers an extensive lineup of research and education resources for investors of every level. Even if you’re not yet a customer, you can check them out for free to see if you like them.

Research: There is a vast amount of valuable information available on the Fidelity site. Go to the page for an individual stock and you can receive financial data, competitor analysis, news and reports on individual stocks from a variety of third-party research companies including Argus, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global, Zacks, and many others.

You’ll also have access to SEC filings and a variety of sources of market commentary. And you’ll find further reports on ETFs. Really the resources go on and on, and with the clean layout you’ll have no problems finding what you’re looking for.

Fidelity’s low fees and research capabilities are two of the reasons investors are often happy to hold multiple accounts with the firm. “I've been using Fidelity for decades and have 6 accounts with them,” says a Reddit user who says they’re a Fidelity client. “There are no trading fees, they keep track of all my stock details and the research area is vast and well-organized.”