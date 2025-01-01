Research and education
Fidelity offers an extensive lineup of research and education resources for investors of every level. Even if you’re not yet a customer, you can check them out for free to see if you like them.
Research: There is a vast amount of valuable information available on the Fidelity site. Go to the page for an individual stock and you can receive financial data, competitor analysis, news and reports on individual stocks from a variety of third-party research companies including Argus, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global, Zacks, and many others.
You’ll also have access to SEC filings and a variety of sources of market commentary. And you’ll find further reports on ETFs. Really the resources go on and on, and with the clean layout you’ll have no problems finding what you’re looking for.
Fidelity’s low fees and research capabilities are two of the reasons investors are often happy to hold multiple accounts with the firm. “I've been using Fidelity for decades and have 6 accounts with them,” says a Reddit user who says they’re a Fidelity client. “There are no trading fees, they keep track of all my stock details and the research area is vast and well-organized.”
A statement that describes how a professional will handle sensitive information, such as keeping it confidential or disclosing it in certain circumstances.
Bankrate staff insights
Where did this quote come from?
Our focus at Bankrate is on delivering accurate content and the right context for making well-informed financial decisions.
We gather real quotes from real people through surveys, interviews, and testimonials from consumers like you who have actual experience with these products. We then hand-pick what to feature to ensure credibility and relevance.Learn more about our methodology
“Some of the best features at Fidelity are the ones that may not be so obvious from the outside,” says one Bankrate staffer who has an account here. “The research is a real value-add, and the customer representatives are always on point with answers. With so many different accounts here, you could run your financial life at Fidelity.”
Tools
Active Trader Pro: The biggest tool at Fidelity is Active Trader Pro, the broker’s flagship trading platform. You’ll be able to set up the look of the platform with one of a few preset layouts or customize it completely to your preferences. You’ll be able to build stock charts, show dozens of technical indicators and place multiple trades at a time.
Fidelity’s other trade tools – such as Real-Time Analytics and Trade Armor – are integrated into the platform dashboard for easy access. You can pull streaming Bloomberg TV onto your desktop as well.
Besides Active Trader Pro, Fidelity provides a number of other tools if you’re looking to improve your trading or to get better trade ideas.
Real-time Analytics: This tool provides trade signals in real-time based on historical price movements. You’ll be alerted when a stock hits a new high or low, crosses a key technical level or shows other unusual activity.
Trade Armor: Trade Armor allows you to visualize your trading opportunities on a chart. You can set alerts to track price movements and determine prices to get in and out of a position. You can also enter orders right from the tool, among many other things.
Daily Dashboard: This tool pops up when you launch Active Trader Pro and provides real-time news, earnings and economic news, so that you’re abreast of what’s impacting your portfolio.
Research and education
Fidelity offers an extensive lineup of research and education resources for investors of every level. Even if you’re not yet a customer, you can check them out for free to see if you like them.
Research: There is a vast amount of valuable information available on the Fidelity site. Go to the page for an individual stock and you can receive financial data, competitor analysis, news and reports on individual stocks from a variety of third-party research companies including Argus, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global, Zacks, and many others.
You’ll also have access to SEC filings and a variety of sources of market commentary. And you’ll find further reports on ETFs. Really the resources go on and on, and with the clean layout you’ll have no problems finding what you’re looking for.
Fidelity’s low fees and research capabilities are two of the reasons investors are often happy to hold multiple accounts with the firm. “I've been using Fidelity for decades and have 6 accounts with them,” says a Reddit user who says they’re a Fidelity client. “There are no trading fees, they keep track of all my stock details and the research area is vast and well-organized.”
A statement that describes how a professional will handle sensitive information, such as keeping it confidential or disclosing it in certain circumstances.
Bankrate staff insights
Where did this quote come from?
Our focus at Bankrate is on delivering accurate content and the right context for making well-informed financial decisions.
We gather real quotes from real people through surveys, interviews, and testimonials from consumers like you who have actual experience with these products. We then hand-pick what to feature to ensure credibility and relevance.Learn more about our methodology
“Some of the best features at Fidelity are the ones that may not be so obvious from the outside,” says one Bankrate staffer who has an account here. “The research is a real value-add, and the customer representatives are always on point with answers. With so many different accounts here, you could run your financial life at Fidelity.”
Tools
Active Trader Pro: The biggest tool at Fidelity is Active Trader Pro, the broker’s flagship trading platform. You’ll be able to set up the look of the platform with one of a few preset layouts or customize it completely to your preferences. You’ll be able to build stock charts, show dozens of technical indicators and place multiple trades at a time.
Fidelity’s other trade tools – such as Real-Time Analytics and Trade Armor – are integrated into the platform dashboard for easy access. You can pull streaming Bloomberg TV onto your desktop as well.
Besides Active Trader Pro, Fidelity provides a number of other tools if you’re looking to improve your trading or to get better trade ideas.
Real-time Analytics: This tool provides trade signals in real-time based on historical price movements. You’ll be alerted when a stock hits a new high or low, crosses a key technical level or shows other unusual activity.
Trade Armor: Trade Armor allows you to visualize your trading opportunities on a chart. You can set alerts to track price movements and determine prices to get in and out of a position. You can also enter orders right from the tool, among many other things.
Daily Dashboard: This tool pops up when you launch Active Trader Pro and provides real-time news, earnings and economic news, so that you’re abreast of what’s impacting your portfolio.
Mobile app
Fidelity’s mobile app doesn’t have a catchy name – Fidelity Mobile – but it can still help you get a lot done:
- Manage your individual and workplace accounts, and monitor your portfolio.
- Trade securities, including stocks, ETFs and mutual funds and those more complex options trades, too.
- Input trades for fractional shares.
- Pay bills, access tax forms and receive customizable alerts.
- Access a personalized feed of news based on the market and your holdings.
- Listen to Fidelity podcasts on finance and the economy.
Testing Video In Modal
Bankrate staff insights
Where did this quote come from?
Our focus at Bankrate is on delivering accurate content and the right context for making well-informed financial decisions.
We gather real quotes from real people through surveys, interviews, and testimonials from consumers like you who have actual experience with these products. We then hand-pick what to feature to ensure credibility and relevance.Learn more about our methodology
Super great bank!
“Robinhood is excellent for getting a trade done quickly with little effort, and I can get my money into the account fast so I can invest,” says one Bankrate staffer who uses the app. “I know it doesn’t have all the research that other brokers have, but I know what I want to buy and do my research elsewhere.”
Super great bank!
“Robinhood is excellent for getting a trade done quickly with little effort, and I can get my money into the account fast so I can invest,” says one Bankrate staffer who uses the app. “I know it doesn’t have all the research that other brokers have, but I know what I want to buy and do my research elsewhere.”
Super great bank!
“Robinhood is excellent for getting a trade done quickly with little effort, and I can get my money into the account fast so I can invest,” says one Bankrate staffer who uses the app. “I know it doesn’t have all the research that other brokers have, but I know what I want to buy and do my research elsewhere.”
Cons: Where Fidelity could improve
Investment selection
Fidelity doesn’t offer trading on the more exotic products, such as futures and forex, though it does all the basics – stocks, ETFs, bonds, mutual funds, options. That array is probably going to suffice for more than 99 percent of investors. Are we splitting hairs here? Absolutely, but it’s worth knowing what the broker can and can’t do for you.
Fidelity also recently opened Fidelity Crypto, a separate account that allows you to trade the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Trading is commission-free, but pricing will include a 1 percent spread markup, meaning that the price you buy or sell crypto will effectively factor in that fee every time you make a trade. That’s a relatively hefty price to pay, given the low costs available at the best crypto exchanges and even Interactive Brokers.
If you want to trade more than those two cryptos, you’ll want to work with a specialty cryptocurrency exchange.
Finserv Editorial
An index fund is an investment fund – either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) – that is based on a preset basket of stocks, or index. This index may be created by the fund manager itself or by another company such as an investment bank or a brokerage.
These fund managers then mimic the index, creating a fund that looks as much as possible like the index, without actively managing the fund. Over time the index changes, as companies are added and removed, and the fund manager mechanically replicates those changes in the fund.
Some of the most watched indexes fill up the financial news every night and are often used as shorthand for the performance of the market, with investors tracking them to get a read on how stocks as a whole are faring.
Most popular indexes:
Here’s everything you need to know about index funds, including ten of the top ones to consider adding to your portfolio this year.
|
header col 1
|
header col2
|data 1
|data 2
|data 3
|data 4
Instead of guessing what direction savings account yields will be heading in a few years, you can calculate your interest earnings right away with a CD.
For a person looking to buy something in two years, an 18-month CD could be a great option. Just make sure you definitely won’t need that money during the CD term or else you could get stuck paying a costly penalty for not leaving the money in the account.
A CD, with its early withdrawal penalty, can help prevent you from spending your money.
Pros and Cons
Pros of a one-month CD
-
Your money isn’t locked away for long.
-
It gives you the flexibility to either keep your money in the CD for another term when it matures or withdraw it when the term ends.
-
Generally, a term CD will give you a fixed APY during the CD’s term.
Cons of a one-month CD
-
Unlike a savings account, a one-month CD may incur an early withdrawal penalty if you take money out before the term ends.
-
A savings account or a no-penalty CD may earn a higher APY than a one-month CD.
-
The APYs might not be competitive compared with other, longer-term CDs.
Article Specific CTA
Ask the Experts Item
Sarah Foster
U.S. Economy Reporter and Analyst
The Federal Reserve is one of the most complex institutions in the world and easy to ignore; yet, its decisions impact consumers’ wallets more than any other policymaker in Washington, D.C.
Greg McBride, CFA
Chief financial analyst, Personal Finance
Inflation is still key to the direction of mortgage rates.
Mark Hamrick
Washington Bureau Chief, Senior Economic Analyst
There won’t be an economic litmus test per se to measure whether stagflation is occurring. Another way of looking at it could be that there could or would be differing degrees or flavors of stagflation.
The key to successful investing is to take action and not let fear or over-analyzing prevent you from taking advantage of the benefits of compound interest over time.Mercedes Barba - Bankrate Senior Editor
-
College savers
Saving for college is one of the biggest expenses parents face. Saving for students should be a marathon, not a sprint. An FDIC-insured savings account is a safe place to save for your child’s college education. Eventually, you might want to consider moving some money into a CD — depending on when your child is starting college.
-
Travelers
Planning a trip can be a fun part of traveling, and you can use your savings account to create a travel budget. Set up a recurring transfer from your checking account into your savings account so you don’t forget to save for your vacation.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
College savers
Saving for college is one of the biggest expenses parents face. Saving for students should be a marathon, not a sprint. An FDIC-insured savings account is a safe place to save for your child’s college education. Eventually, you might want to consider moving some money into a CD — depending on when your child is starting college.
-
Travelers
Planning a trip can be a fun part of traveling, and you can use your savings account to create a travel budget. Set up a recurring transfer from your checking account into your savings account so you don’t forget to save for your vacation.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
-
College savers
Saving for college is one of the biggest expenses parents face. Saving for students should be a marathon, not a sprint. An FDIC-insured savings account is a safe place to save for your child’s college education. Eventually, you might want to consider moving some money into a CD — depending on when your child is starting college.
-
Travelers
Planning a trip can be a fun part of traveling, and you can use your savings account to create a travel budget. Set up a recurring transfer from your checking account into your savings account so you don’t forget to save for your vacation.
-
Future homeowners
A savings account at an FDIC-insured bank is the perfect place for your future downpayment on a home. Automate your savings to make sure you achieve your goal of homeownership.
Traditional CDs are the most common and have a fixed APY for the CD’s term. These CDs usually don't let you deposit additional funds before the CD matures and also tend to have strict early withdrawal penalties.
When this CD makes sense: You know exactly when you need the money and there’s no chance you need it before. Great for CD ladders or another CD investing strategy where timing is important.
Traditionally, CDs are known as time deposit accounts. So if you withdraw from a CD before it matures, you’ll usually incur a penalty that’s equal to a certain amount of interest earned during a period of time. For instance, a bank may impose a penalty of 90 days of simple interest on a one-year CD if you withdraw from that CD earlier than a year. However, some banks offer no-penalty CDs — also known as liquid CDs — which allow you to withdraw your money early without having a penalty fee cut into your interest earnings.
A bank may require that you wait at least some time, generally around six or seven days, before you’re able to withdraw from a no-penalty CD and some banks may not allow for partial withdrawals. No-penalty CD rates tend to be lower than regular CDs but can be higher than some high-yield savings accounts or money market accounts.
When this CD makes sense: You’re mostly confident that you won’t have to withdraw the money before the CD matures, but you want to keep some flexibility in case you have to tap it. As a result, you’re willing to give up a little return for added liquidity.
These types of CDs allow you to request an increase in your rate during the CD term under certain conditions. Institutions that issue this CD option usually only allow one bump-up per term. For example, imagine purchasing a three-year CD at a given rate, and one year into the term, the bank offers an additional half-point rate increase. With a bump-up CD, you're allowed to request a rate increase for the remainder of the term. The disadvantage is that bump-up CDs often pay lower initial rates than traditional CDs.
When this CD makes sense: A bump-up CD could be a good option if rates are expected to rise significantly during the term of the CD. Otherwise, you’re likely accepting a lower rate for limited potential upside.
-
First list item
This is text for the first list item. It can be any length. And include links.
- And bullet points
- Of any variety
- And bullet points
-
Second list item
Headings are fine
And you can have as many list items as you want.
Heading
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
this is the header
Methodology
5 years
of experience
12 k
units
100 m
of users
8
nothing more
Title
Ipsum lorem copy textButton text
Bank fees
AboutXXX
kjahsdkauhsiudahsd
asdfasdfaasdfas
|
Account Name
|
Term
|
APY
|CD
|3 months
|0.25%
|CD
|6 months
|4.80%
|CD
|9 months
|4.90%
|CD
|1 year
|4.80%
|CD
|13 months
|4.90%
|CD
|14 months
|5.00%
|CD
|15 months
|4.50%
|CD
|16 months
|4.00%
|CD
|18 months
|4.50%
|CD
|19 months
|4.00%
|CD
|2 years
|4.20%
|CD
|3 years
|4.15%
|CD
|4 years
|4.00%
|CD
|5 years
|4.00%
|Bump-Up CD
|2 years
|3.60%
|No-Penalty CD
|11 months
|0.25%
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|CD
|3 months
|0.25%
|CD
|6 months
|4.80%
|CD
|9 months
|5.10%
|CD
|1 year
|4.80%
|CD
|13 months
|4.90%
|CD
|14 months
|5.00%
|CD
|15 months
|4.50%
|CD
|16 months
|4.00%
|CD
|18 months
|4.50%
|CD
|19 months
|4.00%
|CD
|2 years
|4.20%
|CD
|3 years
|4.15%
|CD
|4 years
|4.00%
|CD
|5 years
|4.00%