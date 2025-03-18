Skip to Main Content

Alphabet agrees to acquire Wiz for $32 billion: These are the Google parent’s largest deals ever

Brian Baker, CFA Erin Kennedy
Written by
Brian Baker, CFA,
Edited by
Erin Kennedy
Published on March 18, 2025

Google Cloud display at a tech show.
Bloomberg/Getty Images

Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) has agreed to acquire cloud security platform Wiz for $32 billion in cash, the companies announced Tuesday. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close next year, with Wiz becoming part of the Google Cloud business.

The acquisition would be the largest in Alphabet’s history and should beef up the security features in the company’s cloud-computing business as it looks to better compete with industry leaders such as Amazon and Microsoft

“Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. “Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

Alphabet shares fell about 4 percent in early trading following the deal’s announcement. 

The deal will be an early test for how the new Trump administration is thinking about acquisitions by big tech companies, which have come under fire in recent years due to antitrust concerns. A federal judge ruled last year that Google had an illegal monopoly in online search and the company faces a number of other legal challenges as well. 

Here are Alphabet’s largest deals ever. 

Alphabet’s largest acquisitions

Alphabet has bought hundreds of companies over the years, but these deals stand out as the largest.

Rank Company Valuation Date
1 Wiz $32 billion Pending approval (expected to close in 2026)
2 Motorola Mobility $12.5 billion 2012
3 Mandiant $5.4 billion 2022
4 Nest Labs $3.2 billion 2014
5 DoubleClick $3.1 billion 2008
6 Looker $2.6 billion 2020
7 Fitbit $2.1 billion 2021
8 YouTube $1.65 billion 2006
9 HTC’s smartphone team $1.1 billion 2018
10 Waze ~$1.1 billion 2013

Source: Company statements

Written by
Brian Baker, CFA Arrow Right Icon
Senior writer, Investing and Retirement
Brian Baker covers investing and retirement for Bankrate. He is a CFA Charterholder and previously worked in equity research at a buyside investment firm. Baker is passionate about helping people make sense of complicated financial topics so that they can better plan for their financial futures.