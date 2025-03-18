Alphabet agrees to acquire Wiz for $32 billion: These are the Google parent’s largest deals ever
Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) has agreed to acquire cloud security platform Wiz for $32 billion in cash, the companies announced Tuesday. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close next year, with Wiz becoming part of the Google Cloud business.
The acquisition would be the largest in Alphabet’s history and should beef up the security features in the company’s cloud-computing business as it looks to better compete with industry leaders such as Amazon and Microsoft.
“Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. “Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”
Need expert guidance when it comes to managing your investments or planning for retirement?
Bankrate’s AdvisorMatch can connect you to a CFP® professional to help you achieve your financial goals.
Alphabet shares fell about 4 percent in early trading following the deal’s announcement.
The deal will be an early test for how the new Trump administration is thinking about acquisitions by big tech companies, which have come under fire in recent years due to antitrust concerns. A federal judge ruled last year that Google had an illegal monopoly in online search and the company faces a number of other legal challenges as well.
Here are Alphabet’s largest deals ever.
Alphabet’s largest acquisitions
Alphabet has bought hundreds of companies over the years, but these deals stand out as the largest.
|Rank
|Company
|Valuation
|Date
|1
|Wiz
|$32 billion
|Pending approval (expected to close in 2026)
|2
|Motorola Mobility
|$12.5 billion
|2012
|3
|Mandiant
|$5.4 billion
|2022
|4
|Nest Labs
|$3.2 billion
|2014
|5
|DoubleClick
|$3.1 billion
|2008
|6
|Looker
|$2.6 billion
|2020
|7
|Fitbit
|$2.1 billion
|2021
|8
|YouTube
|$1.65 billion
|2006
|9
|HTC’s smartphone team
|$1.1 billion
|2018
|10
|Waze
|~$1.1 billion
|2013
Source: Company statements