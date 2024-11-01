Bankrate & Coverage partnership
Most of us will have to buy an insurance policy in our lives. Whether you’re comparing endorsement options for your new home or looking to save on auto insurance with discounts, shopping around is a critical part of the process. Comparing rates and coverage from various insurance carriers can be overwhelming, so Bankrate and Coverage partnered up to make the process more seamless.
Bankrate provides insurance information and expert insights into auto and home insurance topics to help readers feel more confident in their financial decisions. Coverage offers a simple and straightforward path to purchasing auto and home insurance in your own way and at your own pace, without the added pressure and stress. But how do these two companies work together? Here’s how the Bankrate and Coverage partnership works.
What is Coverage?
Coverage is a licensed, independent insurance agency that helps customers find auto, home, renters and other personal lines products. Coverage agents work with various carriers to help you find the policies that work for your life — they aren’t tied to just one company.
How does Coverage work?
Coverage partners with several prominent and vetted carriers, such as Nationwide and Progressive, to provide you with multiple options to compare. If you need help deciding which policy will best meet your insurance needs, a licensed agent is available to answer your questions and help guide the experience.
What is the Bankrate and Coverage Partnership?
Bankrate is an independent financial services publisher that provides readers with tools and information about a wide range of personal financial products. In other words, Bankrate gives people the information they need to navigate their financial journey. While Bankrate and Coverage are both subsidiaries of Red Ventures, both operate independently of one another. Coverage partnered with Bankrate to provide its readers one way to purchase insurance, but Bankrate’s editorial team operates independently of Coverage. Coverage operations do not impact the quality or integrity of Bankrate content.
How it works
Coverage wants to make buying insurance as simple and stress-free as possible. Potential policyholders can go directly to Coverage.com for an online policy quote or call a licensed agent for a quote over the phone. Too busy to finalize your policy? No problem. You can even schedule an agent to call you back at a time that works best for you.
Bankrate readers interested in getting insurance quotes can click on ‘Get a custom quote’ and will be immediately directed to the Coverage website. After a few basic questions, you will be provided with an insurance offer.
Coverage users can get insurance offers in all states, in many states users can get rates and call a licensed agent. Please note that Coverage does not sell your personal data.
Frequently asked questions
