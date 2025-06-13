Skip to Main Content

Home equity news: Hidden costs of homeownership and housing market predictions in 2025

Linda Bell Troy Segal
Written by
Linda Bell,
Edited by
Troy Segal
Published on June 13, 2025 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

flammulated/GettyImages; Illustration by Bankrate

The top stories in home equity, mortgages and real estate

Interest rates roundup

8.22%/8.25%
HELOCs head downward, while home equity loans stay put

HELOC rates fell to 8.22 percent, holding close to their highest levels of 2025, while home equity loan rates held steady at 8.25 percent, near their lowest point of the year, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

6.90%
…and mortgage rates inch up

The national average for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked one basis point closer to the 7% benchmark, according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey.

The $21,400 reality check: the annual cost of homeownership in 2025

Buying a home might be the American dream, but owning one in 2025 comes with a hefty price tag — with ongoing expenses that many homeowners don’t see coming. A new study by Bankrate finds the average U.S. homeowner shells out more than $21,000 a year on hidden costs, with the biggest chunk (almost $9,000) going to home maintenance. See how your state ranks.

Read up: Study: Owning a home costs over $21,000 a year in hidden costs

What’s the housing outlook for the second half of the year?

Hard to believe we’re halfway through 2025. What will happen to the housing market in the ensuing months? Will it heat up, cool or crash? Bankrate’s experts do some forecasting.

Learn more: Housing market predictions for the rest of 2025

Tapping home equity in tough times

High equity stakes and lower HELOC rates make it tempting to tap your home’s value today. But if the economy is heading into a recession — as seems increasingly likely — borrowing against your biggest asset could backfire. We break down the conditions that make it a tricky move — or conversely, a shrewd strategy.

Find out more: Should you tap your home equity in a recession?

Searching for a home? Start with your credit score

Your credit score plays a starring role in your homebuying saga. The higher it is, the better chance you have of scoring a lower mortgage rate. We unlock some secrets and strategies to boosting your score for better terms.

Read more: How to improve your credit score for a mortgage

Mortgage lender shopping 101

If you’re a first-time homebuyer, finding the right lender is a lot like dating: You want to find the perfect match who supports your goals and won’t surprise you with nasty traits later. Here’s how to look beyond APR appearances to identify the best fit for your financial future. 

Learn more: How to compare lenders for first-time homebuyers

Can home equity help you get out of debt?

A home equity loan can be a smart way to pay off outstanding credit card balances and other bills, as it usually carries lower interest rates and longer terms than other financing options. But keep in mind, it’s not free money — and the consequences can be dire if you default.

Read more: Should you use a home equity loan to pay off debt?
$11.5 trillion
The amount of tappable home equity 48 million homeowners have entering the second quarter of 2025.

Source: ICE Mortgage Technology

In case you missed it

Technically, these stories were released in the previous weeks, but they’re still worth highlighting.

The impact of missing home equity payments

Falling behind on a home equity loan or HELOC might not seem like a big deal — at first. But the stakes are sky-high. Unlike credit cards or personal loans, these products are backed by your home. That means means you could lose it, if you fail to make payments.

Learn more: What happens when you default on a HELOC or home equity loan?

Maternity leave and mortgage approvals

Expecting a child and a mortgage? While getting a mortgage while on maternity leave is possible, it does come with a little extra paperwork and scrutiny from your lender. The key is knowing your rights and what documents you need to keep your growing family and closing on your home on track.

Find out more: Getting a mortgage while on maternity leave

 

Unlock your home’s value

Achieve your financial goals with predictable payments on a lump-sum home equity loan.

Explore offers
Did you find this page helpful?
Info Icon
Help us improve our content
Written by
Linda Bell Arrow Right Icon
Writer & Home Lending Expert, Certified HELOC Specialist
Linda Bell is a senior writer on Bankrate's Home Lending team, producing content around HELOCs, financing home renovations, home equity loans and more.