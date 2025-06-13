Home equity news: Hidden costs of homeownership and housing market predictions in 2025
Interest rates roundup
HELOC rates fell to 8.22 percent, holding close to their highest levels of 2025, while home equity loan rates held steady at 8.25 percent, near their lowest point of the year, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.
The national average for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked one basis point closer to the 7% benchmark, according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey.
The $21,400 reality check: the annual cost of homeownership in 2025
Buying a home might be the American dream, but owning one in 2025 comes with a hefty price tag — with ongoing expenses that many homeowners don’t see coming. A new study by Bankrate finds the average U.S. homeowner shells out more than $21,000 a year on hidden costs, with the biggest chunk (almost $9,000) going to home maintenance. See how your state ranks.
What’s the housing outlook for the second half of the year?
Hard to believe we’re halfway through 2025. What will happen to the housing market in the ensuing months? Will it heat up, cool or crash? Bankrate’s experts do some forecasting.
Tapping home equity in tough times
High equity stakes and lower HELOC rates make it tempting to tap your home’s value today. But if the economy is heading into a recession — as seems increasingly likely — borrowing against your biggest asset could backfire. We break down the conditions that make it a tricky move — or conversely, a shrewd strategy.
Searching for a home? Start with your credit score
Your credit score plays a starring role in your homebuying saga. The higher it is, the better chance you have of scoring a lower mortgage rate. We unlock some secrets and strategies to boosting your score for better terms.
Mortgage lender shopping 101
If you’re a first-time homebuyer, finding the right lender is a lot like dating: You want to find the perfect match who supports your goals and won’t surprise you with nasty traits later. Here’s how to look beyond APR appearances to identify the best fit for your financial future.
Can home equity help you get out of debt?
A home equity loan can be a smart way to pay off outstanding credit card balances and other bills, as it usually carries lower interest rates and longer terms than other financing options. But keep in mind, it’s not free money — and the consequences can be dire if you default.
In case you missed it
Technically, these stories were released in the previous weeks, but they’re still worth highlighting.
The impact of missing home equity payments
Falling behind on a home equity loan or HELOC might not seem like a big deal — at first. But the stakes are sky-high. Unlike credit cards or personal loans, these products are backed by your home. That means means you could lose it, if you fail to make payments.
Maternity leave and mortgage approvals
Expecting a child and a mortgage? While getting a mortgage while on maternity leave is possible, it does come with a little extra paperwork and scrutiny from your lender. The key is knowing your rights and what documents you need to keep your growing family and closing on your home on track.
