HELOC rates retreat, while home equity loans rise a bit
After rising for the last few weeks, the average rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) reversed course, falling six basis points to 8.14 percent, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. Meanwhile, the average rate on the $30,000 home equity loan at 8.24 percent was up a bit, but remained near its lowest level this year. Longer-term loans were virtually flat.
Even though rates are once again above 8 percent, now is a good time for prospective borrowers to consider a HELOC, says Michael Brennan, president of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, a lender based in New York. “Waiting around for rate changes is a fool’s errand if you’re looking to borrow right now, especially with home equity currently at an all-time high in the U.S. HELOCs are a smarter way to pay off unexpected expenses, finance home repairs, or consolidate debt at a much lower rate than a credit card. You just have to be smart about not borrowing more than you need.”
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|HELOC
|8.14%
|7.95%
|9.16%
|8.63%
|7.90%
|5-year home equity loan
|8.24%
|8.36%
|8.61%
|8.44%
|8.23%
|10-year home equity loan
|8.39%
|8.51%
|8.77%
|8.57%
|8.38%
|15-year home equity loan
|8.32%
|8.42%
|8.75%
|8.52%
|8.32%
|Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.
What’s driving home equity rates today?
Rates on HELOCs and home equity loans have been driven by two primary factors: lender competition for the lowest-for-a-limited-time terms and the Federal Reserve’s actions. The Fed especially impacts the cost of variable-rate products, including HELOCs.
HELOCs and home equity loans have fallen substantially from the highs they hit at the beginning of 2024, with HELOC rates in particular reaching lows not seen since 2023. Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride forecasts that rates will continue to decline in 2025 — especially those on HELOCs, potentially to their lowest level in three years.
Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit
Because HELOCs and home equity loans use your home as collateral, their rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.
|Average rate
|HELOC
|8.14%
|Home equity loan
|8.24%
|Credit card
|20.12%
|Personal loan
|12.58%
Source: Bankrate national survey of lenders, May 28
Of course, the individualized offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects additional factors like your creditworthiness. Then there’s the value of your home and your ownership stake. Lenders generally limit all your home-based loans (including your mortgage) to a maximum 80 to 85 percent of your home’s worth.
Even if you are able to secure a low rate from a lender, as Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, notes, home equity products are still relatively high-cost debt.
“Three years ago, the average HELOC rate was below 4 percent,” Rossman says. “I just wouldn’t be in a rush to borrow $50,000 for a home renovation at 8 percent if there’s a chance you might regret it, like if you lose your job, if you could have held off, if tariffs aren’t as bad as feared, etc.”
Real estate is Americans’ second-most popular long-term investment, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Long-Term Investment Survey.
56% of people who plan to take out a home equity loan will do so for home improvements, down from 73% in 2023, according to a survey by ServiceLink.
Balances on HELOCs increased by $6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, the 12th straight quarterly increase, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Nearly 30% of homeowners are considering taking out a HELOC or home equity loan in the next 12 months, a 7% increase compared to 2022, according to a survey by MeridianLink.