The Discover it® Cash Back card provides 0% intro APR for 15 months (18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR after intro period) on balance transfers along with a unique rewards structure. The card offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to $1,500 per quarter when activated then 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases. A standout feature is Discover's Cashback Match program, which matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year.



With no annual fee and excellent customer service, this card suits those who want to maximize rewards through quarterly categories and appreciate matched first-year earnings.

