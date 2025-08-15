Zero Interest Until 2027: 21-Month Payment Holiday

Updated on Aug 15, 2025 at 1:52 PM EST| 3 min read

Content before aside displays here

Content after aside displays here

Apply now Lock Secure Icon
on Wells Fargo's secure site

Apply Now

Get approved in as little as 60 seconds

More content after aside in middle....

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Cardholder rating
Info Icon
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Apply now Lock Secure Icon

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers 0% intro APR for 15 months, and 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR after intro period on balance transfers with tiered cash back rewards. Cardholders earn up to 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card also features a $200 welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months from account opening and no annual fee.


This card appeals to those who want strong category-specific earning rates alongside their balance transfer benefits.

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Image of Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4.0
Apply now Lock Secure Icon

on Wells Fargo's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Discover it® Cash Back

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Cardholder rating
Info Icon
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Apply now Lock Secure Icon

on Discover's secure site

See Rates & Fees

The Discover it® Cash Back card provides 0% intro APR for 15 months (18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR after intro period) on balance transfers along with a unique rewards structure. The card offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to $1,500 per quarter when activated then 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases. A standout feature is Discover's Cashback Match program, which matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year.


With no annual fee and excellent customer service, this card suits those who want to maximize rewards through quarterly categories and appreciate matched first-year earnings.

The Discover it® Cash Back card provides 0% intro APR for 15 months (18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR after intro period) on balance transfers along with a unique rewards structure. The card offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to $1,500 per quarter when activated then 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases. A standout feature is Discover's Cashback Match program, which matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year.

More content after aside at bottom....

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Cardholder rating
Info Icon
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Apply now Lock Secure Icon

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers 0% intro APR for 15 months, and 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR after intro period on balance transfers with tiered cash back rewards. Cardholders earn up to 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card also features a $200 welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months from account opening and no annual fee.


This card appeals to those who want strong category-specific earning rates alongside their balance transfer benefits.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers 0% intro APR for 15 months, and 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR after intro period on balance transfers with tiered cash back rewards. Cardholders earn up to 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card also features a $200 welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months from account opening and no annual fee.


This card appeals to those who want strong category-specific earning rates alongside their balance transfer benefits.

 

Discover it® Cash Back

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Cardholder rating
Info Icon
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Apply now Lock Secure Icon

on Discover's secure site

See Rates & Fees

The Discover it® Cash Back card provides 0% intro APR for 15 months (18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR after intro period) on balance transfers along with a unique rewards structure. The card offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to $1,500 per quarter when activated then 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases. A standout feature is Discover's Cashback Match program, which matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year.


With no annual fee and excellent customer service, this card suits those who want to maximize rewards through quarterly categories and appreciate matched first-year earnings.

The Discover it® Cash Back card provides 0% intro APR for 15 months (18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR after intro period) on balance transfers along with a unique rewards structure. The card offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to $1,500 per quarter when activated then 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases. A standout feature is Discover's Cashback Match program, which matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year.


With no annual fee and excellent customer service, this card suits those who want to maximize rewards through quarterly categories and appreciate matched first-year earnings.

The Discover it® Cash Back card provides 0% intro APR for 15 months (18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR after intro period) on balance transfers along with a unique rewards structure. The card offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to $1,500 per quarter when activated then 1% thereafter), and 1% on all other purchases. A standout feature is Discover's Cashback Match program, which matches all cash back earned at the end of your first year.


With no annual fee and excellent customer service, this card suits those who want to maximize rewards through quarterly categories and appreciate matched first-year earnings.

More content after aside at bottom....

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Apply now Lock Secure Icon

on Wells Fargo's secure site

See Rates & Fees