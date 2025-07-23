Citi Diamond Preferred Card benefits guide
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers one of the most well-rounded combinations in today’s credit card market: a lengthy 15-month 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers, paired with competitive cash back rates that reward everyday spending. This dual advantage means you can consolidate high-interest debt while continuing to earn meaningful rewards on everything from groceries to dining—without an annual fee.
For consumers looking to eliminate interest payments while maximizing their rewards on everyday spending, this versatile card represents one of Bankrate's top recommendations for 2025. The balance transfer feature alone could save hundreds in interest costs, while the tiered rewards structure continues delivering value long after the promotional period ends.
Transfer existing high-interest debt and pay zero interest for a full 15 months. This generous window gives you until late 2026 to eliminate balances without racking up additional interest charges. For example, someone carrying $5,000 in credit card debt at a 22% APR could avoid over $1,000 in interest—just by using this card’s 0% intro APR offer. After the intro period, a variable APR of 18.99%–28.49% will apply based on your creditworthiness.
Spend just $500 in your first 3 months (approximately $167 per month) to secure a $200 cash bonus. This accessible threshold is one of the lowest spending requirements for a $200 bonus in today's market, making it attainable for nearly any budget. This bonus could help offset any balance transfer fees or provide immediate cash back value.
Unlike cards that offer minimal rewards during promotional periods, Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers premium cash back from day one:
This means you'll continue earning substantial rewards even while you're paying down transferred balances.
Need relief from high-interest card debt – Pay down your balance over 15 months with zero interest, freeing up cash flow and reducing monthly pressure.
Want to simplify multiple balances – Combine several card payments into one with no new interest until late 2026.
Plan to make a big purchase or need to cover surprise expenses – Finance home upgrades, appliances or emergency costs interest-free for over a year.
Want to earn top-tier rewards on everyday spending – Get up to 5% cash back on travel, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on everything else with no annual fee.
Your cash back rewards never expire as long as your account remains open, and there's no minimum redemption amount required. Plus, you'll continue earning these premium rewards even while benefiting from the 0% APR period
To get the most value from your Chase Freedom Unlimited®:
Even after your transferred balance is paid off, the Freedom Unlimited® continues delivering exceptional value through its tiered rewards structure and ongoing cash back benefits.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® stands out in today's credit market by offering what matters most: 15 full months without interest on balance transfers and purchases, combined with a $200 welcome bonus and ongoing premium rewards – all with no annual fee.
For anyone paying high interest rates on credit card debt, this card provides a potential solution that could save hundreds or even thousands in interest charges through 2026. The generous rewards structure ensures the card remains valuable long after your transferred balance is paid off.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here.
This rating reflects the average overall score given by real cardholders in response to questions about this card's benefits, rewards, customer service, and data security.
The Discover it® Cash Back card provides 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers along with a unique rewards structure. The card offers 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories (up to $1,500 per quarter when activated) and 1% on all other purchases. A standout feature is Discover's Cashback Match program, which doubles all cash back earned during your first year.
With no annual fee and excellent customer service, this card suits those who want to maximize rewards through quarterly categories and appreciate doubled first-year earnings.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® stands out with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available at 21 months (XX.XX%, XX.XX%, or XX.XX% Variable APR after intro period) on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers, giving cardholders until 2027 to pay down debt interest-free. The card includes valuable cell phone protection up to $600 against damage or theft when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible), plus no annual fee.
This card appeals to those who need maximum time to eliminate debt and prefer simplicity over rewards programs, focusing solely on providing extended breathing room for debt payoff without complex categories or earning structures to manage.
