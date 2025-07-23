Bankrate's Take: An Elite 0% APR Card That Also Rewards Your Spending

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers one of the most well-rounded combinations in today’s credit card market: a lengthy 15-month 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers, paired with competitive cash back rates that reward everyday spending. This dual advantage means you can consolidate high-interest debt while continuing to earn meaningful rewards on everything from groceries to dining—without an annual fee.

For consumers looking to eliminate interest payments while maximizing their rewards on everyday spending, this versatile card represents one of Bankrate's top recommendations for 2025. The balance transfer feature alone could save hundreds in interest costs, while the tiered rewards structure continues delivering value long after the promotional period ends.

Triple Threat: 0% APR, Cash Bonus, and Premium Rewards

1. Extended 0% Interest Period on Balance Transfers

Transfer existing high-interest debt and pay zero interest for a full 15 months. This generous window gives you until late 2026 to eliminate balances without racking up additional interest charges. For example, someone carrying $5,000 in credit card debt at a 22% APR could avoid over $1,000 in interest—just by using this card’s 0% intro APR offer. After the intro period, a variable APR of 18.99%–28.49% will apply based on your creditworthiness.

2. Easy-to-Earn $200 Welcome Bonus

Spend just $500 in your first 3 months (approximately $167 per month) to secure a $200 cash bonus. This accessible threshold is one of the lowest spending requirements for a $200 bonus in today's market, making it attainable for nearly any budget. This bonus could help offset any balance transfer fees or provide immediate cash back value.

3. Tiered Cash Back System That Rewards Your Spending

Unlike cards that offer minimal rewards during promotional periods, Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers premium cash back from day one:

5% cash back on all travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on all travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3% cash back on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery)

on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery) 3% cash back on drugstore purchases

on drugstore purchases 2% cash back on Lyft rides (through Sept. 30, 2027)

on Lyft rides (through Sept. 30, 2027) 1.5% cash back on everything else

This means you'll continue earning substantial rewards even while you're paying down transferred balances.

This Card Is Your Solution If You:

Need relief from high-interest card debt – Pay down your balance over 15 months with zero interest, freeing up cash flow and reducing monthly pressure.

Want to simplify multiple balances – Combine several card payments into one with no new interest until late 2026.

Plan to make a big purchase or need to cover surprise expenses – Finance home upgrades, appliances or emergency costs interest-free for over a year.

Want to earn top-tier rewards on everyday spending – Get up to 5% cash back on travel, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on everything else with no annual fee.

Your cash back rewards never expire as long as your account remains open, and there's no minimum redemption amount required. Plus, you'll continue earning these premium rewards even while benefiting from the 0% APR period