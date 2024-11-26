Best Cards for Building Credit

Image of PREMIER Bankcard&reg; Mastercard&reg; Credit Card

PREMIER Bankcard® Mastercard® Credit Card
Apply now Lock Icon
on PREMIER Bankcard's secure site

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info Icon
Image of The Card with No Credit Check - The Secured Self Visa® Credit Card*

The Card with No Credit Check - The Secured Self Visa® Credit Card*
Apply now Lock Icon
on Self's secure site
3.1 Bankrate review
Info Icon

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

No Credit History
Info Icon
Image of PREMIER Bankcard&#174; Gold Credit Card

PREMIER Bankcard® Gold Credit Card
Apply now Lock Icon
on PREMIER Bankcard's secure site

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info Icon
cobranded-banner-img

Leave your card search to us

Over 200,000 people have used CardMatch this year to see personalized card recommendations based on their goals. First, tell us what you want in a card
Powered by Bankrate
Image of OpenSky&#174; Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card
Apply now Lock Icon
on Capital Bank's secure site
3.1 Bankrate review
Info Icon

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

No Credit History
Info Icon
Image of Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

Best for low-cost credit building

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card
Apply now Lock Icon
on Chime's secure site
4.2 Bankrate review
Info Icon

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

No Credit History
Info Icon
Image of PREMIER Bankcard&#174; Grey Credit Card

PREMIER Bankcard® Grey Credit Card
Apply now Lock Icon
on PREMIER Bankcard's secure site

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info Icon