Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
- 5x 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
- 3x 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries.
- 2x 2x on all other travel purchases.
- 1x 1x on all other purchases.
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Annual fee
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.