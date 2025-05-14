Get 0% intro apr with one of our top balance transfer cards
Balance transfer intro APR
0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards rate
N/A
Annual fee
$0
4.3
Bankrate score
Introductory offer
Fees
APR
Features
Card Details
Snapshot
4.3
Bottom line
Boasting one of the best intro APR offers out there, this card is definitely worth a look if you need to pay off debt. But with no rewards program and a high balance transfer fee, there may be better long-term options available.
Why Experts Rate This a Top Balance Transfer Card
The Reflect card offers one of the longest intro APR periods available on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases, so it's terrific if you want some breathing room to pay down debt. On top of that, if you qualify for the card’s low-end APR, you could keep your interest charges low if you still have a balance on your card when the intro period ends.
Intro APR offer: One of the longest offers on the market
The Wells Fargo Reflect card offers a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers made within the first 120 days, with a balance transfer fee of 5 percent (or minimum $5). After your intro APR period ends, you’ll face a 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR (based on your creditworthiness).
Not many credit cards offer an intro APR that lasts this long — let alone on both purchases and balance transfers. This is especially uncommon on cards that earn rewards, with most offering a long intro APR offer on either new purchases or balance transfers.
So if you want as much time as possible to pay off new purchases or transferred balances, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card may be one of the best options around.
Ongoing APR: Potentially lower than average
If you qualify for a favorable interest rate, this card can potentially have a lower ongoing APR range compared to rival balance transfer cards. That’s helpful if you aren’t able to pay off your full balance within the time period of the intro APR offer.
Its low-end APR is below the current average credit card interest rate. Though there’s no guarantee you’ll qualify, offering a chance at a lower-than-average APR gives this card an advantage over some competitors.
Who is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card right for?
Here’s who could benefit the most from the Wells Fargo Reflect Card:
-
If you want to transfer a qualifying balance from a high-interest card and reduce your overall debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect Credit Card could be right for you.
You can minimize interest charges on your qualifying transferred balance for close to two years, giving you a fresh start on your financial journey. The high balance transfer fee may give you pause, but it could be well worth it if it helps you tackle debt.
-
How the Wells Fargo Reflect compares to other balance transfer cards
The Wells Fargo Reflect’s intro APR on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers can easily outperform many other intro APR card offers, but the card’s high balance transfer fee means you may save more with another card.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Rewards rate
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, a special travel offer, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/25.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Rewards rate
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card overview
One of the best balance transfer credit cards on the market, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers one of the longest intro APR periods available on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers and a decent go-to APR — all without an annual fee.
Yet, with no rewards program or many perks, it may not be your best long-term option. The card’s high balance transfer fee could end up costing you more than you’d save with a card that offers a shorter intro APR period but with a lower balance transfer fee.
-
Rewards
- None
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
0% intro APR offer
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening
- 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- 3 percent foreign transaction fee
- 5 percent balance transfer fee (minimum $5)
- Up to $40 late payment fee
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Cellphone protection
- 24/7 roadside dispatch assistance
- My Wells Fargo Deals
- Zero liability protection
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Wells Fargo Reflect Card pros and cons
Pros
-
This card carries no annual fee, so you don't have to worry about added costs if you are consolidating debt or saving on interest.
-
The ongoing APR can potentially be lower than rival cards.
-
You can enjoy an impressively long APR period for a balance transfer credit card, giving you more time to pay off debt.
Cons
-
This card offers no sign-up bonus or rewards, which limits its long-term value.
-
You'll pay a high balance transfer fee compared to other balance transfer cards.
-
It doesn’t have many perks that can add additional value.
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Wells Fargo Reflect worth it?
People who need to keep interest at bay for as long as possible will find the Wells Fargo Reflect one of the most worthwhile options out there.
However, though the cellphone protection perk is a practical benefit, the Reflect's long-term value is limited compared to rival cards due to a lack of a rewards program.
Dig deeper: Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card worth it?
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.
While balance transfer and general low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards.
Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly.
We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category.
Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:
Frequently asked questions
