Why Experts Rate This a Top Balance Transfer Card

The Reflect card offers one of the longest intro APR periods available on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases, so it's terrific if you want some breathing room to pay down debt. On top of that, if you qualify for the card’s low-end APR, you could keep your interest charges low if you still have a balance on your card when the intro period ends.

Intro APR offer: One of the longest offers on the market

The Wells Fargo Reflect card offers a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers made within the first 120 days, with a balance transfer fee of 5 percent (or minimum $5). After your intro APR period ends, you’ll face a 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR (based on your creditworthiness).

Not many credit cards offer an intro APR that lasts this long — let alone on both purchases and balance transfers. This is especially uncommon on cards that earn rewards, with most offering a long intro APR offer on either new purchases or balance transfers.

So if you want as much time as possible to pay off new purchases or transferred balances, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card may be one of the best options around.

Ongoing APR: Potentially lower than average

If you qualify for a favorable interest rate, this card can potentially have a lower ongoing APR range compared to rival balance transfer cards. That’s helpful if you aren’t able to pay off your full balance within the time period of the intro APR offer.

Its low-end APR is below the current average credit card interest rate. Though there’s no guarantee you’ll qualify, offering a chance at a lower-than-average APR gives this card an advantage over some competitors.