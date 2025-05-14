 Skip to Main Content

Best for Long Intro APRs

Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Recommended credit score:670 - 850
Balance transfer intro APR

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR

Rewards rate

N/A

Annual fee

$0

4.3

Bankrate score

Introductory offer

5.0 / 5

Fees

1.8 / 5

APR

2.5 / 5

Features

1.0 / 5
Snapshot

4.3

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

Boasting one of the best intro APR offers out there, this card is definitely worth a look if you need to pay off debt. But with no rewards program and a high balance transfer fee, there may be better long-term options available.

On This Page

Why Experts Rate This a Top Balance Transfer Card

The Reflect card offers one of the longest intro APR periods available on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases, so it's terrific if you want some breathing room to pay down debt. On top of that, if you qualify for the card’s low-end APR, you could keep your interest charges low if you still have a balance on your card when the intro period ends.

Intro APR offer: One of the longest offers on the market

The Wells Fargo Reflect card offers a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers made within the first 120 days, with a balance transfer fee of 5 percent (or minimum $5). After your intro APR period ends, you’ll face a 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR (based on your creditworthiness).

Not many credit cards offer an intro APR that lasts this long — let alone on both purchases and balance transfers. This is especially uncommon on cards that earn rewards, with most offering a long intro APR offer on either new purchases or balance transfers.  

So if you want as much time as possible to pay off new purchases or transferred balances, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card may be one of the best options around.

Ongoing APR: Potentially lower than average

If you qualify for a favorable interest rate, this card can potentially have a lower ongoing APR range compared to rival balance transfer cards. That’s helpful if you aren’t able to pay off your full balance within the time period of the intro APR offer. 

Its low-end APR is below the current average credit card interest rate. Though there’s no guarantee you’ll qualify, offering a chance at a lower-than-average APR gives this card an advantage over some competitors. 

Who is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card right for?

Here’s who could benefit the most from the Wells Fargo Reflect Card:

  • If you want to transfer a qualifying balance from a high-interest card and reduce your overall debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect Credit Card could be right for you.

    You can minimize interest charges on your qualifying transferred balance for close to two years, giving you a fresh start on your financial journey. The high balance transfer fee may give you pause, but it could be well worth it if it helps you tackle debt.

How the Wells Fargo Reflect compares to other balance transfer cards

The Wells Fargo Reflect’s intro APR on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers can easily outperform many other intro APR card offers, but the card’s high balance transfer fee means you may save more with another card.

Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash back
Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Discover it&#174; Chrome

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Cashback Match
Rewards rate

1% - 2%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card overview

One of the best balance transfer credit cards on the market, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers one of the longest intro APR periods available on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers and a decent go-to APR —  all without an annual fee. 

Yet, with no rewards program or many perks, it may not be your best long-term option. The card’s high balance transfer fee could end up costing you more than you’d save with a card that offers a shorter intro APR period but with a lower balance transfer fee.

    Rewards

    • None

    0% intro APR offer

    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening
    • 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR 

    Rates and fees

    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee
    • 5 percent balance transfer fee (minimum $5)
    • Up to $40 late payment fee

    Other cardholder perks

    • Cellphone protection
    • 24/7 roadside dispatch assistance
    • My Wells Fargo Deals
    • Zero liability protection

Wells Fargo Reflect Card pros and cons

Pros

    This card carries no annual fee, so you don't have to worry about added costs if you are consolidating debt or saving on interest.

    The ongoing APR can potentially be lower than rival cards.

    You can enjoy an impressively long APR period for a balance transfer credit card, giving you more time to pay off debt.

Cons

  • This card offers no sign-up bonus or rewards, which limits its long-term value.

  • You'll pay a high balance transfer fee compared to other balance transfer cards.

  • It doesn’t have many perks that can add additional value.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Wells Fargo Reflect worth it?

People who need to keep interest at bay for as long as possible will find the Wells Fargo Reflect one of the most worthwhile options out there.

However, though the cellphone protection perk is a practical benefit, the Reflect's long-term value is limited compared to rival cards due to a lack of a rewards program.

Dig deeper: Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card worth it?

How we rated this card

100+
card ratings
400+
APRs tracked
3000
data points analyzed
40+
perks evaluated

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.

While balance transfer and general low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards. 

Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly. 

We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best balance transfer credit cards
Written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Writer, Credit cards
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card, credit monitoring and identity theft analysis on NextAdvisor.com, he joined the CreditCards.com and Bankrate teams as a staff writer to develop product reviews and comprehensive credit card guides focused on cash back, credit scores and card offers.
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

