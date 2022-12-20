A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 5 percent cash back (on up to $500 each billing cycle, then 1 percent) on your top spending category each billing cycle

: 5 percent cash back (on up to $500 each billing cycle, then 1 percent) on your top spending category each billing cycle Welcome offer : 20,000 ThankYou Points — worth $200 in cash back — after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months

: 20,000 ThankYou Points — worth $200 in cash back — after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : 0 percent for 15 months

: 0 percent for 15 months Balance transfer intro APR : 0 percent for 15 months

: 0 percent for 15 months Regular APR: 18.24 percent to 28.24 percent (variable)

Current welcome offer

New cardholders can earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 in purchases within their first six months, which comes in the form of 20,000 ThankYou points.

An offer worth $200 is on par with the sign-up bonuses you’ll find on some of the most popular cash back cards, though the Citi Custom Cash card’s spending requirement may be a bit hard to meet for some spenders. The current $1,500 spending requirement is double the card’s previous bonus spending requirement and higher than what’s often required to earn the same cash bonus with competing no-annual-fee cash back cards (some cards require a spending threshold of just $500).

Here’s how the Citi Custom Cash card’s bonus stacks up to those of competing rewards cards when you break down the bonus as a return on spend:

Rewards rate

Although it’s marketed as a cash back card, the Custom Cash actually earns Citi ThankYou Points. All of Citi’s no-annual-fee cards earn “basic” ThankYou points, which are slightly different from the full-fledged ThankYou points you collect with the Citi Premier Card or Citi Prestige® Card (if you obtained a Prestige card before it was discontinued). That’s because “basic” points can’t be transferred to Citi travel partners for a potentially higher value unless you have a Citi Premier or Prestige card to redeem your Custom Cash’s points through.

However, unlike the points you’d earn with some other Citi cards, ThankYou points earned with the Custom Cash card retain their value when redeemed toward cash back or statement credits.

To squeeze the most value from each point, it’s important to study the Custom Cash card’s unique rewards program and potentially consider how it could be great for travel and card combinations.

How you earn

The Citi Custom Cash earns 5 percent cash back on up to $500 (then 1 percent back) of purchases in your top eligible spending category each billing cycle, plus unlimited 1 percent on all other purchases. The 10 categories that earn you 5 percent rewards are:

If you spent $500 in one of these categories each billing cycle, you’d earn at least $25 cash back per billing cycle, which comes to $75 per quarter or $300 per year (similar to other 5 percent rotating category cards). Realistically, you probably won’t earn more than 1 percent on any purchases outside the card’s four major bonus categories — restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and select travel — if you use the Custom Cash as your primary rewards card.

That’s why the Citi Custom Cash may work best as a second credit card that allows you to maximize your cash back outside these four staple categories. For example, the Citi Premier already earns 3X ThankYou points in these four categories, so you could pair it with the Custom Cash card to earn 5X ThankYou points in other categories like select transit, home improvement stores, live entertainment, drugstores and streaming services.

Another pro tip to maximize your rewards is to pay for all your subscriptions or big expenses in a given category in a single billing cycle. For example, paying for all of your fitness club memberships in full in January, renewing your annual transit passes in February and booking all of your summer travel in March means you could earn 5 percent back on a wider variety of purchases across the year’s billing cycles.

Here’s a look at how Citi defines some of the card’s 5 percent bonus categories:

Select travel categories Select transit categories Select streaming services Airlines

Hotels

Cruises

Other major travel categories Car rentals

Buses

Taxis and rideshares

Ferries

Trains

Subways

Parking garages and tolls

Motorhome and RV rentals

Other major transit categories Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Music

Apple Music

Disney+

DirectTV Stream

ESPN+

fuboTV

HBO Max

NBA League Pass

Netflix

Pandora

Paramount+

Showtime

Sling TV

Spotify

Starz

SiriusXM

Tidal

Vudu

YouTube Premium

YouTube TV

How to redeem

The Citi Custom Cash offers one of the more well-rounded suites of redemption options among no-annual-fee rewards cards. You can redeem your ThankYou points for cash back in the form of a direct deposit, check or statement credit. Alternatively, you can redeem your points for gift cards, for booking travel through Citi or for eligible purchases on Amazon via Shop with Points.

You can redeem any number of points as a statement credit or direct deposit, but your points must equal at least $5 in cash back to redeem for a check.