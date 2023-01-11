Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card: A top pick for everyday travel

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate: Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurant, travel, gas station, transit, popular streaming service and phone plan purchases. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases

Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurant, travel, gas station, transit, popular streaming service and phone plan purchases. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. Annual fee: $0

$0 Purchase intro APR: 0 percent intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases.

0 percent intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. Balance transfer intro APR: N/A

N/A Regular APR: 19.74 percent, 24.74 percent, or 29.74 percent variable APR

Current welcome offer

The Autograph card offers a generous welcome bonus of 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in your first three months, worth $200 in redemption value.

That’s quite impressive for a no-annual-fee rewards card, as many competing cards offer bonuses worth $200, including popular cards like the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card (which offers 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back) and the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card (which offers a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months). That said, the Autograph card’s bonus spending requirement is also much higher at $1,000 in your first three months, double the Custom Cash card’s $750 requirement in the first 3 months and triple the Quicksilver card’s $500 requirement in the first 3 months.

Rewards rate

The Autograph Card offers a terrific mix of staple bonus categories, with rates that remain the same month-to-month, making it a lucrative and practical option for everyday spending, especially if you spend a lot on dining, commuting or phone plans. Plus, there is no cap on the number of rewards points cardholders can earn.

How you earn

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card awards 3X points spent on:

• Restaurants

• Gas stations

• Popular streaming services

• Phone plans

• Transit and travel

All other purchases earn 1X points.

This is a terrific mix of bonus categories. While several other rewards cards feature categories like gas, dining, travel and transit, the Autograph card is perhaps the only rewards card that earns points in all of these lucrative everyday categories at once. The card’s phone plan bonus category is also unique and potentially valuable, as some families spend as much on their phone plan as others spend on dining out. These categories are also eligible for 3X rewards year-round, so you won’t need to track or enroll in rotating categories.

The Autograph card’s spending categories are an especially good fit for everyday travel and mimic those of popular travel rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card and Citi Premier® card. On the downside, however, the Autograph card doesn’t offer a higher rewards rate on travel purchases like those cards (just the same 3X points it offers in its other categories). The card also lacks a grocery rewards category — one of the average person’s biggest spending categories — so it could fall short if it’s the only rewards card in your wallet.

How to redeem

In order to redeem for purchases, you must have at least 100 Rewards Points or $1 in Cash Rewards in your rewards account. Depending on the reward, rewards can be redeemed through a manual request or automatically. Redeeming points automatically is only available in increments of $25 in cash rewards or 2,500 points.

Among your options for redemption are:

• Redeeming through PayPal

• Redeeming through an eligible redemption account

• Redeeming through getting a paper check in the mail

You can redeem directly to an eligible Wells Fargo Account or Wells Fargo ATM using a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card, but only in increments of $20 in cash rewards or 2,000 points.

Compared to other rewards cards — especially those geared toward travel — the Wells Fargo Autograph Card doesn’t have a wide range of redemption options. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, allows you to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points earned with the Sapphire Preferred for cash back, statement credits (for which you can also earn a 25 percent boost on points, thanks to the Pay Yourself Back feature), gift cards, merchandise, travel, Amazon.com, Paypal and more.

Perhaps the card’s biggest limitation for frequent travelers is its lack of travel transfer partners. Competing travel cards from issuers like Chase and Capital One offer a long list of airline and hotel transfer partners, allowing you to move your points to another loyalty program and sometimes squeeze more value out of them. Indeed, some point transfers can even double the value of your points with these cards. Since the Autograph card doesn’t offer point transfers, your points are stuck at a flat value of 1 cent per point.