Why you might want the Chase Sapphire Preferred

The Sapphire Preferred is hard to beat if you’re looking for a cost-effective travel card. Its travel perks, annual credits and bonus points are impressive for a card in its class and can easily justify the annual fee. Perhaps even more appealing is the diverse selection of bonus categories and redemption options, plus the remarkably high redemption values that can fuel your next trip.

Welcome offer: Boosted welcome offer you can’t miss

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred current limited-time welcome offer, new cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. According to Bankrate's valuations, those points can be worth around $2,000, based on a value of about 2.0 cents per point on average (when transferred to the right travel partners).

When I got the Sapphire Preferred, I received the standard welcome offer of 60,000 points for spending $4,000 in the first three months. I was able to get plenty out of it — one hotel night in Zurich, Switzerland, a week-long rental car in Poland and three plane tickets in total (one round-trip and two one-way). Could I have waited for a better offer? No, I really wanted this card for my international trip. Do I have major FOMO because I’m not eligible for this current offer? Absolutely. If there was ever a time to get the Sapphire Preferred, this is it.

Rewards: Outstanding travel value

The Sapphire Preferred card’s rewards program is a powerhouse, offering impressive rewards rates in more travel-related categories than many competing cards. When I was looking for my first general travel rewards card, I looked at a few others — mainly from Citi and Capital One — but ultimately settled on the Sapphire Preferred because of its dining and online grocery categories. That’s where I use the card the most. I always pull it out for my Starbucks orders, date nights and weekend lunches to get 3X points.

But where I get the most value in earning rewards is with its online grocery categories — a huge part of my spending. Not only does this include Instacart orders, but also online Kroger, Meijer and Aldi pickup and delivery orders (Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs are excluded). If I don’t have time to hit the grocery store, I can put in a Kroger delivery order and usually have my groceries show up the next day while earning 3X points.

However, this card's biggest strength is the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points on certain redemption options. Points are worth 25 percent more (1.25 cents per point) when booking travel through Chase Travel. You can also pool points from other Ultimate Rewards and cash back cards, giving the same boost to all your Chase cards. Chase also features an impressive list of 1:1 airline and hotel transfer partners, raising the value to about 2.0 cents per point on average, according to our most recent valuation.