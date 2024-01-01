Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
-
- 8% 8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5% 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
- 3% 3% Cash Back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
- 1% 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Intro offer
Early Spend Bonus: Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months
Annual fee
Recommended credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.