If you have a low credit score, qualifying for a credit card can be challenging. At the same time, a new credit card can be essential to repairing your credit. In this catch-22 situation, your options may be limited.

Concora Credit (formerly Genesis Financial Solutions) is one of the companies that offers credit cards for customers in these situations, providing three card options for people with bad credit.

Lightbulb Icon Editor’s note Genesis Financial Solutions rebranded to Concora Credit in September 2023. All information below reflects this change.

Comparing the best Concora credit cards

When your credit isn’t in ideal shape, many of your available credit card options may be limited to secured cards, which require a security deposit at the time of application. Concora credit cards offer unsecured options, but they all come with significant ongoing fees.

Top Concora credit cards

Destiny Mastercard® – $700 Credit Limit
Recommended credit score: ( 300 – 670 )
Intro offer: N/A
Rewards Rate: N/A
Annual fee: See terms*
Regular APR: See terms*

Milestone Mastercard® – $700 Credit Limit
Recommended credit score: ( 300 – 670 )
Intro offer: N/A
Rewards Rate: N/A
Annual fee: See terms*
Regular APR: See terms*

Best for rebuilding credit Indigo® Mastercard® Rating: 2.2 stars out of 5 2.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon

How to choose the best Concora credit cards

Concora credit cards all have similar features, which are extremely minimal. There’s no significant reason to choose one card over another. Concora cards charge exorbitant fees and don’t offer rewards or any other benefits in return.

However, each card is a Mastercard that reports your credit history to all three credit bureaus, which can help improve your credit score when you demonstrate responsible use. Your primary focus should be to qualify for better cards with more favorable terms and lower fees as quickly as possible.

Card terms

Concora credit cards generally have similar terms and conditions. While there may be some variation depending on which card you qualify for, here is a rundown of terms you might see:

Regular APR: 35.9 percent

35.9 percent Monthly fee: $0 for the first year, $150 annually after that (billed $12.50 per month)

$0 for the first year, $150 annually after that (billed $12.50 per month) Annual fee: $175 for the first year, $49 after that

$175 for the first year, $49 after that Cash advance fee: 5 percent of each transaction (minimum $5, maximum $100)

5 percent of each transaction (minimum $5, maximum $100) Foreign transaction fee: 1 percent of each transaction in U.S. dollars

1 percent of each transaction in U.S. dollars Overlimit, late or returned payment fee: Up to $41

Up to $41 Credit protection fee (optional): monthly fee of $1.49 per $100 of your monthly statement balance

monthly fee of $1.49 per $100 of your monthly statement balance Overlimit coverage (optional): Up to $41 per cycle, up to two additional overlimit fees if your new balance remains over your credit limit on the payment due date

Frequently asked questions

What credit score do I need for Concora credit cards? Caret Down Icon Since Concora credit cards are intended for subprime customers, there’s a good chance you can qualify regardless of your credit situation. In case you don’t qualify, the issuer may suggest other options and won’t perform a hard inquiry of your credit.

When did Genesis Financial Solutions rebrand as Concora Credit? Caret Down Icon Genesis Financial Solutions rebranded itself as Concora Credit in September 2023.

Can I get a credit limit increase on my Concora credit card? Caret Down Icon Concora doesn’t offer credit limit increases on any of its cards.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Concora offers credit cards for customers with low credit scores or limited credit history who don’t have many other options. However, these cards come with high ongoing fees and should only be considered a hopefully brief stepping stone on your credit-building journey. Your goal should be to improve your credit score as quickly as possible through responsible use so you can qualify for better cards with more favorable terms and lower fees.

*Information about the Destiny Mastercard® – $700 Credit Limit and Indigo® Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuers.