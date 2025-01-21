Best Student Credit Cards

Bilt Mastercard®
4.0 Bankrate review
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Best for on-the-go students

Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
4.6 Bankrate review
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
BEST FOR ONLINE SHOPPING

Prime Visa
4.1 Bankrate review
Intro offer

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Best flat-rate cash back for students

Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
4.0 Bankrate review
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
