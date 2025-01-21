Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
-
- 6% 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
- 3% 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
- 1% 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Annual fee
APR
Recommended credit
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.