Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Best for everyday use

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Apply now Lock Icon
on American Express's secure site
4.6 Bankrate review
Info Icon
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
See if you're pre‐qualified for this card with CardMatch™

Intro offer

Info Icon

Annual fee

APR

Recommended credit

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info Icon
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Best for Groceries

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Apply now Lock Icon
on American Express's secure site
4.4 Bankrate review
Info Icon
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
See if you're pre‐qualified for this card with CardMatch™

Intro offer

Info Icon

Annual fee

APR

Recommended credit

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info Icon
Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card
Apply now Lock Icon
on Citi's secure site
4.2 Bankrate review
Info Icon
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

Info Icon

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info Icon

Rich text test

Simple text test
cobranded-banner-img

Leave your card search to us

Over 200,000 people have used CardMatch this year to see personalized card recommendations based on their goals. First, tell us what you want in a card
Powered by Bankrate
Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Best for pairing

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply now Lock Icon
on Chase's secure site
4.8 Bankrate review
Info Icon

Intro offer

Info Icon

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info Icon
Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Best for Long Intro APRs

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Apply now Lock Icon
on Wells Fargo's secure site
4.3 Bankrate review
Info Icon
See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Recommended credit

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info Icon