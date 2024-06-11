Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
- 5x 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
- 3x 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries.
- 2x 2x on all other travel purchases.
- 1x 1x on all other purchases.
Intro offer
Get up to $1,050 in Chase Travel℠ value. Earn 60,000 bonus points after $4,000 in purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. That’s worth $750 when redeemed through Chase Travel. Plus, get up to $300 in statement credits on Chase Travel purchases within your first year.
Annual fee
