12 Best cash back credit cards for March 2025
Advertiser Disclosure: Bankrate’s editorial team chooses and recommends the credit cards on this page. While we may receive compensation when users apply for cards through this page, our recommendations and card ratings are produced independently without influence by advertising partnerships with issuers.
Filter by
Showing 12 results
Best for balance transfers
Bankrate score
on Citi's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$200 cash back
Rewards rate
1% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: Its flat cash back rate makes maximizing rewards on nearly any purchase easy.
Best for flat-rate rewards
on Wells Fargo's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$200 cash rewards
Rewards rate
2%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Why you'll like this: It offers one of the highest flat cash rewards rates available, an excellent intro APR offer and a solid welcome bonus.
Best for dining
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $200 Cash Back
Rewards rate
1% - 8%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: It earns boosted rewards for common food purchases, making it a great choice for foodies at home and on the go.
Best for groceries
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Earn $250
Rewards rate
1% - 6%
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
APR
18.24%-29.24% Variable
Why you'll like this: It boasts one of the best cash back rates at U.S. supermarkets, making it a perfect fit for people who cook frequently at home.
Best for everyday spending
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure site
Intro offer
Up to $300 cash back
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Why you'll like this: You’ll earn valuable, flexible points in everyday categories.
Best for online shopping
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Earn $200
Rewards rate
1% - 3%
Annual fee
$0
APR
18.24%-29.24% Variable
Why you'll like this: Its cash back rates in everyday spending categories are among the best available on a no-annual-fee card.
Best for rewards category variety
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on Discover's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Cashback Match
Rewards rate
1% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Why you'll like this: The Discover it® Cash Back is great for cardholders who have the flexibility to follow Discover’s rotating rewards calendar throughout the year.
Best for Amazon Prime members
Bankrate score
on Amazon's secure site
Intro offer
Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card
Rewards rate
1% - 10%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Why you'll like this: The Prime Visa rewards loyal Prime members with great cash back rates on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases.
Best for Bank of America customers
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on Bank of America's secure site
Intro offer
$200
Rewards rate
1.5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Why you'll like this: This card can offer perhaps the highest flat cash back rate on the market through the issuer’s loyalty banking program.
Only Available in 15 East Coast States and D.C.
Best for quarterly customizable categories
Bankrate score
on TD Bank's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$200 Cash Back
Rewards rate
1% Cash Back - 3% and 2% Cash Back
Annual fee
None
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24% or 29.24% variable APR based on your creditworthiness.
Why you'll like this: It’s more flexible than the average cash back card since it lets you pick two everyday bonus categories that fit you best.
Best for flexible cash back
Cardholder rating
on Bank of America's secure site
Intro offer
$200
Rewards rate
1% - 3%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Why you'll like this: Earn a high rewards rate in one category of your choice without sacrificing rewards on everyday spending.
Best for simplicity
Cardholder rating
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $200
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Why you'll like this: It’s a great starter card thanks to its streamlined rewards and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Compare Bankrate's top cash back credit cards
|Card name
|Best for
|Cash back highlights
|Welcome offer
|
Annual Fee
|
Bankrate Score
|
|
Balance transfers
|
Up to 2% cash back on purchases (1% when you purchase and 1% when you pay)
|
Intro Offer: $200 cash back
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
|
|
4.2 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Citi's secure site
|
|
Flat-rate rewards
|
2% cash rewards on purchases
|
Intro Offer: $200 cash rewards
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
|
|
4.3 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
|
|
Dining
|
3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming service and grocery store purchases (excluding Walmart® and Target®)
|
Intro Offer: Earn $200 Cash Back
$200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
|
|
5.0 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
|
|
Groceries
|
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, 1% after) and on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis, rideshares, parking and more)
|
Intro Offer: Earn $250
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
|
|
4.4 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
|
|
Everyday spending
|
5% cash back on Lyft purchases (through March 2025) and travel booked through Chase Travel
3% cash back on dining at restaurants and drugstore purchases
1.5% cash back on all other purchases
|
Intro Offer: Up to $300 cash back
Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.
|
|
4.8 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Chase's secure site
|
|
Online shopping
|
3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, gas stations and online retail purchases (up to $6,000 per calendar year in each category, then 1%)
|
Intro Offer: Earn $200
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
|
|
4.6 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
|
|
Rotating categories
|
5% cash back on rotating categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases each quarter, then 1% back, activation required)
|
Intro Offer: Cashback Match
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
|
|
4.4 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Discover's secure site
|
|
Amazon Prime members
|
10% cash back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
5% cash back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
2% cash back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
|
Intro Offer: Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card
Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
|
|
4.1 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Amazon's secure site
|
|
Bank of America customers
|
1.5% cash back on eligible purchases
1.87% to 2.62% cash back for Preferred Rewards members
|
Intro Offer: $200
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
|
|
3.8 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Bank of America's secure site
|
|
Quarterly customizable categories
|
Unlimited 3% and 2% cash back in two categories: dining, entertainment, gas, grocery stores and travel
1% cash back on all other purchases
|
Intro Offer: $200 Cash Back
Special offer: Earn $200 Cash Back when you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
|
|
4.0 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on TD Bank's secure site
|
|
Flexible cash back
|
3% cash back in one of six choice categories (category can be changed monthly)
2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
(up to $2,500 in combined 2% and 3% purchases each quarter, then 1%)
25% to 75% rewards rate boost for Preferred Rewards members
|
Intro Offer: $200
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
|
|
4.3 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Bank of America's secure site
|
|
Simplicity
|
1.5% cash back on purchases
|
Intro Offer: Earn $200
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
|
|
3.8 / 5
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
Researching the best cash back credit cards
We thoroughly rate and research the best cash back credit cards based on key criteria to help you make confident decisions when choosing your next credit card. Learn more about our methodology below.
What to know about cash back credit cards
Cash back cards are among the most flexible and rewarding cards you can get. They’re a great fit if you want to access valuable, simplistic rewards. Although some cash back can be more complicated than others, they’re a great way to maximize your credit card rewards.
To make an informed decision about which cash back card fits your wallet best, you’ll need to consider each type of cash back card. Here are your options:
Flat-rate rewards
Flat-rate rewards are the simplest form of credit card rewards and are the best fit for people who don’t want to spend too much time deciding which card to use. You’ll earn the same amount of cash back on every purchase you make. This rewards style is also perfect for making large purchases that don’t typically fall under a specific rewards category.
Fixed bonus categories
Fixed bonus category cash back cards are a perfect match for people who plan every purchase and seek ways to maximize their credit card rewards. You can use multiple cards to maximize your earnings where you spend the most money. For instance, rewards maximizers will often have a dedicated grocery card and a dedicated restaurant card — unless they find a card that rewards generously in both categories.
Rotating bonus categories
Rewards strategists who are really good at forecasting their annual spending use rotating bonus category credit cards. These cards offer quarterly boosted rewards rates in a handful of spending categories. They are ideal for supplementing a multi-card rewards strategy that revolves around a fixed bonus category card because they frequently boost rewards in categories that are seldom offered on other cards.
Customizable categories
Customizable cash back or rewards credit cards are the most flexible cards available because you can use them to choose an eligible category to earn boosted cash back. You’ll want one if you have a fixed bonus category card that doesn’t boost rewards in one of your most frequent spending categories or plan to temporarily spend heavily or make a large purchase in a specific category.
How Bankrate experts use cash back cards
Our team of credit card experts is no stranger to the top cash back cards, and many of Bankrate’s writers and editors have strategies of their own to maximize credit card rewards. We look at and research credit cards every day, so we know which options are best for us. Although what works for our experts may not necessarily be a great fit for you, here are a few different, well-crafted cash back strategies to learn from:
Funding travel with cash back
"I’ve been a credit card nerd for five years now — but it doesn’t mean I like an overly complicated credit card strategy. On the contrary, the less work I do with my cards, the better. “Get the most value with the least effort” is my motto here.
I have a couple of other cash back cards I barely use but keep open because they’re my oldest cards. Overall, I find that a fat stack of credit cards doesn’t necessarily mean more rewards. If anything, it’s harder to spread your spending effectively. So I’m happy with the four cards I do use and all the value I get out of them."
Here’s what Ana’s spending looks like:
- Dining and groceries: The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card offers generous cash back rates at restaurants and grocery stores, especially considering it doesn’t charge an annual fee (See Rates & Fees). I spend around $6,000 per year with the Savor and earn $180 in annual cash back. I convert these earnings into Capital One Miles (18,000 miles) to spend on airfare.
- Amazon purchases: The Affinity Cash Rewards Visa Signature is a no-annual-fee card that offers 5 percent cash back rate (on up to $1,000 in purchases per month) at Amazon — where I shop for essentials. It also rewards purchases at bookstores, where I usually spend more than I intend to. On average, I spend around $3,000 annually with my Affinity card and earn $150 in cash back. I send this money to the savings account that holds my emergency fund.
Maximizing each cash back spending category
"I’ve been writing about cash back and credit card rewards for several years now, so I understand the benefit of carrying multiple cards and using them strategically to maximize my earnings. But I also know that sometimes juggling so many cards to earn a little more cash back can be more trouble than it’s worth.
When I first got into rewards strategy, I went a little overboard, carrying a card for every spending category I could think of, constantly switching based on where I was shopping or which bonus category was available in a given quarter. I even had a spreadsheet I used to track my purchases and cash back earnings. It eventually became a headache, though. Now I take a more streamlined approach, focusing on a few key spending categories as I try to strike a balance between high earnings and low maintenance. Is my stack perfect? Definitely not. But for now, five cards is plenty to juggle."
Here’s how Nouri focuses his spending:
- Groceries: The Citi Custom Cash® Card. This card automatically rewards your top spending category each billing cycle, and I only use it for groceries, making that my top category by default.
- Gas and online shopping: The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. Since I use the Custom Cash for groceries, it made sense for me to use the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday to get a solid rewards rate on gas. As an added bonus, this card comes with an online shopping category — another key category for me, so this card is quite versatile.
- Dining: The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. This card offers one of the best rates you can get at restaurants without paying an annual fee (See Rates & Fees).
- Everything else: The Citi Double Cash. I use this card for all purchases outside of groceries, gas, dining, travel and online shopping. A flat rate of up to 2 percent back (1 percent when you buy, 1 percent when you pay off purchases) is hard to beat.
Offsetting expenses with cash back
When I opened my Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card, I never dreamed of someday becoming a credit cards content editor or managing over a dozen credit cards between my husband and me. These days, earning travel rewards for family trips forms the foundation of my credit card rewards strategy, but my Customized Cash Rewards card has continued to earn a spot in my credit card rotation. It’s my oldest card, so I keep it open to extend the length of my credit history and benefit my credit score, and it’s hard to beat its boosted cash back for online purchases.
I strive to use the card that earns the most rewards for each purchase. Plus, I’m a Preferred Rewards member with Bank of America, so my rewards rate is even higher than the card’s standard rate. I’m careful only to use the card for online purchases, and given how much you can buy online these days, I rarely have trouble hitting the card’s $2,500 spending cap.
When I max out the Bank of America spending cap each quarter, it adds up to $93.75 in cash back, which I'm perfectly happy with.
I usually let that cash back accumulate and then redeem it after a trip to offset expenses — food, an experience or a rental car — that my travel rewards didn’t cover. I love the feeling when that $200 or $300 hits my checking account and I know I didn’t do anything special to earn it. So you could say that the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card does have a place in my travel rewards strategy, even if not directly.
Cash back cards news & views
According to results from a 2024 J.D. Power survey, 58 percent of cardholders use cash back cards, making them the leading financial product for purchases among credit cardholders. The survey indicates that more people are turning to cash back cards to retain value without paying an annual fee.
There is a lot of overlap between what J.D. Power finds in its survey results and what we find in our data — which informs the cards we bring forward for you to choose from. Although the best card for you will depend on your spending habits, we have data for the most popular cash back cards on our site from 2024.
Here are our readers’ top picks:
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card ranks highest for customer satisfaction among respondents in J.D. Power’s survey, which affirms our recommendation for that card in our top spot on this page. The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express also ranks highly among annual fee cards in J.D. Power’s survey as one of the top cards for customer satisfaction.
It comes as no surprise that no-annual-fee cash back cards are topping the list of most popular cash back cards. Most people, like J.D. Power found, want a simple rewards experience that doesn’t sacrifice value and has no annual fee — cash back cards are the best way to achieve that. Annual fees are worth it in some cases — but if the benefits don’t outweigh the cost, cash back cards are a great way to make the most of your spending. J.D. Power also found that 21 percent of rewards cardholders redeem their points for statement credits anyway, so cash back cards might just be the way to go, especially for low spenders because rewards cards typically have annual fees.
Inquiring whether annual fees are worth it, a user on the r/CreditCards subreddit was looking for card recommendations. They have a low spending profile (about $400 per month), and several people in the comments pointed them toward cash back cards, arguing that the original poster doesn’t “spend a whole lot and there are a lot of very solid no annual fee cards” they could get. Other comments echoed the same sentiments, recommending cards like the Wells Fargo Active Cash, the Citi Double Cash Card and The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express.
There are a lot of cash back cards available, so what works for one person may not work for everyone. Our most popular cash back cards are generally great options for just about anyone though, because they’re either flat-rate or highly customizable to your spending strategy.
The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.
Ask the experts: How do you maximize flat-rate and rotating category cash back cards?
Erica Sandberg
Contributor, Credit Cards
Flat-rate cards do not require any pre-planning, which is great. You buy what you buy and earn cash back at the same rate for everything. To make the most of cash back cards that have rotating categories, however, you have to pay a bit more attention. Quite a few cards offer 5 percent back when you make purchases at places like grocery stores, gas stations, big box retailers, and more, but you’ll need to plan out where and when to shop to take full advantage. For example, if a card offers 5 percent cash back at Amazon in Q4, you may consider doing most of your holiday shopping through that site.
Stephanie Zito
Contributor, Personal Finance
I like to have both a flat-rate and rotating cash back card in my wallet — particularly a flat-rate card that earns at a higher rate (usually 1.5X-2X) than the base rate of the rotating category card. I maximize this duo by making purchases in the card’s rotating categories as much as possible, and when my purchase isn’t in one of these 3X-5X rotating categories, I use my flat rate card to capture the higher rate.
Thomas Nitzsche
Financial Educator, Debt and Credit
I have found the most difficult part of maximizing rotating category cash-back cards is keeping track of which categories are currently earning bonus cash back. Setting reminders and keeping a rewards calendar helps, especially if you have multiple cards of each type. Of course, you also want to make sure you are putting the right expense on the right card to maximize the rewards.
Frequently asked questions about cash back credit cards
How we assess the best cash back credit cards
When evaluating the best cash back cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points.
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best cash back cards.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the key factors in our cash back card scoring methodology and details we considered when putting together our list of the best cash back cards.
-
Value 65%
-
Flexibility 15%
-
Perks 15%
-
Customer experience 5%
Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.
*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.
*The information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card, U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Card and the Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.