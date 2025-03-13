Citi Double Cash® Card Balance transfers Up to 2% cash back on purchases (1% when you purchase and 1% when you pay) Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Info Icon Intro Offer: $200 cash back $0 4.2 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info Icon (Read card review) Apply now Lock Icon on Citi's secure site See Rates & Fees

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, 1% after) and on select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis, rideshares, parking and more) Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Intro Offer: Earn $250 $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. 4.4 / 5

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Everyday spending 5% cash back on Lyft purchases (through March 2025) and travel booked through Chase Travel 3% cash back on dining at restaurants and drugstore purchases 1.5% cash back on all other purchases Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases. Intro Offer: Up to $300 cash back $0 4.8 / 5

Discover it® Cash Back Rotating categories 5% cash back on rotating categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases each quarter, then 1% back, activation required) Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Intro Offer: Cashback Match $0 4.4 / 5

Prime Visa Amazon Prime members 10% cash back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership 5% cash back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Intro Offer: Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card $0 4.1 / 5

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Bank of America customers 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases 1.87% to 2.62% cash back for Preferred Rewards members $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Intro Offer: $200 $0 3.8 / 5

TD Cash Credit Card Quarterly customizable categories Unlimited 3% and 2% cash back in two categories: dining, entertainment, gas, grocery stores and travel 1% cash back on all other purchases Special offer: Earn $200 Cash Back when you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account. Intro Offer: $200 Cash Back None 4.0 / 5