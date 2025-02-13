Best travel credit cards with 0% intro APRs

Travel reward credit cards and 0 percent introductory APRs on purchases and balance transfers don’t often co-exist. Having travel rewards and 0 percent APR are incredible perks on their own, but when you combine the two, you have the makings of a credit card with potential for substantial savings — and the chance to do some serious traveling.

The best travel rewards credit cards make it possible to significantly save on travel-related expenses, while 0 percent introductory APR offers save you money on costly interest charges. Both of these benefits can make a huge difference with your budget, especially during times of economic uncertainty .

Comparing the best travel cards with 0% introductory APRs

Card name Annual fee Rewards Introductory APR offers and ongoing APRs Bankrate score Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card $0 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening (followed by a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR). 4.0/5 Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card $0

5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

1.25X miles on other purchases

0% intro on purchases for 15 months, 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR). 4.1/5 Discover it® Miles $0 1.5X miles all purchases



0% Intro APR for 15 months, 0% Intro APR for 15 months (followed by a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR). 3.9/5 Citi Custom Cash® Card $0 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (on up to the first $500 spent, then 1% cash back)

4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked via the Citi Travel℠ portal (through June 30, 2026)

1% cash back on all other purchases 0% for 15 months on purchases, 0% for 15 months on balance transfers (followed by a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR). 4.4/5 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card $0 3% cash back in the category of your choice

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

1% cash back on all other purchases

The 3% and 2% categories have a combined cap of up to $2,500 in quarterly purchases 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4% will apply. (followed by a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers); applies to balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening. 4.3/5

Top travel cards with 0% introductory APR offers

We picked the following credit cards and found our list of top contenders, each of which offer at least 12 months of a 0 percent intro APR on purchases or balance transfers , plus earn high rates of travel rewards.

Best for simple travel rewards program Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros You’ll earn points on more everyday spending categories than many competing cards. Visa Signature® status offers additional features not commonly found on no-annual-fee cards. The welcome bonus and intro APR on purchases offer solid value for a no-annual-fee card. Cons Unlike other flexible travel cards, there’s no additional incentive to redeem points for travel. The card’s travel perks don’t match up to rival travel rewards cards. You can find lengthier intro APR offers on both purchases and balance transfers on other no-annual-fee cards.



Best for zero-interest purchases and balance transfers Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros You can transfer miles to travel partners to potentially increase your miles’ value. The intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers gives you time to save money on large purchases or existing debt. The card includes a reasonable welcome bonus, which can go pretty far if redeemed for travel. The current welcome offer of 20,000 miles after spending $500 in the first three months of account opening is worth $200 in travel booked through Capital One Travel. Cons It has no big-ticket travel perks commonly found on some travel cards, such as trip cancellation and interruption insurance. The flat rewards rate is lower than the typical 1.5X rewards seen on most competing flat-rate cards, and your miles are worth less when redeemed on anything other than travel. You’ll need a good to excellent (670 to 850) credit score for approval, which limits VentureOne’s accessibility as a starter travel card.



Best for a strong welcome offer Discover it® Miles Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Because there is no annual fee, there’s no cost to carry this card. It offers unlimited, flat-rate miles and remarkable redemption flexibility for travel purchases. You have the option to redeem miles for cash back at a 1:1 rate, so none of the reward’s value is lost. Cons You can’t transfer its reward miles to airline frequent-flier programs, which limits your travel redemption options. The Discover credit card network has fewer international acceptance partners and perks compared to Visa and Mastercard. The card lacks some travel benefits found on other no-annual-fee travel cards, like trip interruption insurance.



Best for automatic 5% cash back categories Citi Custom Cash® Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros It could offer the highest year-round rewards rate available from a no-annual-fee card on several of its potential categories. There’s no need to activate bonuses or keep track of spending, since the top rate is automatically applied each billing cycle to the highest category. It can pool rewards with other eligible Citi cards, making it an excellent partner for other Citi cards that earn ThankYou points. Cons The elevated bonus category has a relatively low reward spending cap for each billing statement, which can reduce your earning potential if you spend heavily in one category or have authorized users sharing the account. You only earn elevated cash back in one category each billing cycle, so you may not earn as many rewards as you would with rival cards. If this is your sole rewards card, you may only earn a boosted rewards rate on higher-expense categories like groceries or dining.



Best for lengthy zero-interest time period Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros You can swap your highest-earning category once per calendar month, adding to the power you have to match your rewards to your spending. Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can earn up to 75 percent more cash back on all purchases. The card offers a generous intro APR period on purchases and balance transfers, so it’s a great fit if you need to finance a purchase or pay off debt. Cons Your earnings might be limited by the quarterly spending cap. Rival cards have potentially higher welcome offers or lower spending requirements. This card has few noteworthy benefits other than the rewards program.



How to choose the best 0% APR travel credit card

Finding the right 0 percent APR travel credit card may be easier than finding your next travel destination. To make it as simple as possible, try comparing several different cards and consider what’s most meaningful to you as a cardholder. Here are some steps that can help you get started:

Find out how long you need a break from interest

Find out what the time period is for each potential card’s 0 percent intro APR offer and whether it applies to purchases, balance transfers or both. Is the time period long enough for you to accomplish your financial goal? For example, if you have a large purchase to make, then 12 months may be ample time to make monthly payments and pay the entire balance . Or you may need a longer period to consolidate and pay down a balance transfer from a high-interest credit card.

Decide whether you’re willing to pay an annual fee

Some credit cards have no annual fee, while others may charge several hundred dollars per year simply to carry the card. However, higher annual fees typically mean a more robust rewards program and other benefits — such as an attractive welcome offer — which can offset the cost of the annual fee if used wisely.

Compare each card’s ongoing APRs

The ongoing APR is the interest applied to your credit card once the promotional zero-interest rate is over. This rate is actually set when you open the account, even if it’s not in effect for several months. Keep in mind that many credit card issuers use a variable APR instead of a fixed one, which means the rate is subject to change.

Learn what each card’s travel rewards are worth

You’ll want to know how much the travel rewards are worth when you redeem them. The value of the points or miles depends not only on the rewards program you’re enrolled in, but also how you redeem them . For example, Wells Fargo points are worth 1.0 cents each on average and are typically only redeemable for cash back. On the other hand, Capital One miles are worth an average of 1.7 cents each and can vary based on the travel partner you transfer them to.

How to calculate your points and miles value

You can calculate the points and miles value of a reward by dividing the cost of the travel in cash (such as the hotel room or flight) by the cost in points or miles. For instance, if you find a flight that costs $300, or 25,000 points, then the value of the points for this flight would be 1.2 cents per point ($300 ÷ 25,000 = 0.012, or 1.2 cents).

Once you’ve estimated the general value, you can compare it to the rewards points values listed with Bankrate, to see if the value is equal or better than the standard. Bear in mind the value of your points or miles depends not only on the program you’re enrolled in, but also what you’re booking.

How to make the most of your zero-interest period

If your travel rewards card does offer a zero-interest period, there are ways to maximize the benefit, including:

Don’t miss a payment due date: Most often the zero-interest offer is canceled if you miss a payment and the APR reverts to the ongoing APR, resulting in costly interest charges. This usually applies even if you miss the payment by a day, so set a reminder to pay before the due date.

Most often the zero-interest offer is canceled and the APR reverts to the ongoing APR, resulting in costly interest charges. This usually applies even if you miss the payment by a day, so set a reminder to pay before the due date. Pay off a balance transfer before the period is over: If the zero-interest applies to a balance transfer, your best approach is to pay the entire balance before the end of the promotional period . Usually, whatever balance is remaining once the time period ends is subject to the ongoing APR interest. Set a reminder in your calendar and pay off the entire balance before the end date.

If the zero-interest applies to a balance transfer, your best approach is to pay the entire balance before the . Usually, whatever balance is remaining once the time period ends is subject to the ongoing APR interest. Set a reminder in your calendar and pay off the entire balance before the end date. Make and stick to a budget: It’s important to stay on top of the monthly payments for the zero-interest card and make it a part of your ongoing budget that you plan for each month. Missing a payment or paying less than the minimum amount due may forfeit the zero-interest.

It’s important to stay on top of the monthly payments for the zero-interest card and make it a part of your ongoing budget that you plan for each month. Missing a payment or paying less than the minimum amount due may forfeit the zero-interest. Know your credit card’s ongoing APR: The ongoing APR is the interest rate you can expect to pay once your card reverts from its promotional APR. If you think you may carry a balance on the card or will have a remainder after a balance transfer, then look for a card with as low of an ongoing APR as possible.

The bottom line

While earning travel rewards with a credit card and taking advantage of a 0 percent introductory APR may not seem likely, it’s actually quite doable with several credit card options. It’s beneficial to you to compare multiple cards, so you can see which one suits your financial needs the most. If you take advantage of the zero-interest period and maximize your potential travel rewards, you could end up with significant savings.

Learn more: Check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit for tips and tricks on how to maximize travel with a credit card.

*Information about the Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on February 6, 2025.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about travel cards with 0% intro APRs